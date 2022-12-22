Read full article on original website
WISN
Skaters celebrate Christmas at Slice of Ice
MILWAUKEE — Severe weather forced Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park to close the afternoon of Dec. 22 and all day Dec. 23. The popular Milwaukee winter tradition opened on Christmas for skaters to brave the temperatures. "When we first came here to check out if it was...
WISN
Milwaukee essential workers brave cold to get the job done
Despite the frigid temperatures and dangerous wind, many people had to go to work, outside in the cold. The brutal air felt like a shock to the system Friday, with most people avoiding the elements at all costs. That's not the case for the Madsen family. Christian Madsen and his twin sons, Connor and Chase, woke up before dawn to start clearing sidewalks.
WISN
Hundreds of gifts handed out to kids on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE — Families on the north side of Milwaukee received a special holiday surprise; hundreds of gifts were distributed before Santa even visited their homes. "I stepped outside my door, man, I just seen all these cars coming up the road here, low and behold, it's Christmas," said Chris Adams.
WISN
Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail
MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
WISN
We Energies lifts request for people to lower thermostat
MILWAUKEE — We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees. The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."
WISN
New Miss Wisconsin named after previous title holder became Miss America
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Kylene Spanbauer, of Fond Du Lac, is the new Miss Wisconsin 2022, after the previous title holder, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. Based on the rules, Stanke could no longer serve as Miss Wisconsin. According to the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization, Spanbauer...
WISN
Driver rescued after driving onto retention pond
MILWAUKEE — A driver was rescued Thursday night after her car spun off the road and into a small retention pond near American Family Field. It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Brewers Boulevard and Miller Way ramp. A woman driving on Highway 175 near American Family Field...
WISN
Deadly Christmas Eve shooting
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
WISN
Milwaukee deputy's squad car hit by a vehicle leaving a tavern
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's squad car was hit by a vehicle leaving a tavern at the intersection of Fon du Lac and W. Baldwin Street. According to the sheriff's office, on Monday after 2 a.m., a deputy was following a fast-moving car traveling south on W. Fon du Lac when he got hit by a car.
WISN
I-94 WB stadium interchange re-opened after temporary closure for reported shooting incident
MILWAUKEE — All lanes near 174 SB and Interstate 94 WB around American Family Field have re-opened after temporarily being shut down due to a reported shooting incident. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WISN
Fatal chain reaction crash: firefighter fundraiser
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A donation page has been set up to support a Mequon Firefighter injured in a multi-vehicle fatal accident. Friday morning a crash happened on Interstate 41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue. The sheriff's office says just after 9 a.m., two cars got into...
WISN
Deadly freeway crash in West Allis, two drivers struck
Just after 9 a.m. Friday on 41/894 in the northbound lanes at National Avenue, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says two cars got into an accident. Both drivers pulled over. During that time, a third driver, a good Samaritan stopped to help. The good Samaritan and one of the drivers,...
