Wauwatosa, WI

WISN

Skaters celebrate Christmas at Slice of Ice

MILWAUKEE — Severe weather forced Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park to close the afternoon of Dec. 22 and all day Dec. 23. The popular Milwaukee winter tradition opened on Christmas for skaters to brave the temperatures. "When we first came here to check out if it was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee essential workers brave cold to get the job done

Despite the frigid temperatures and dangerous wind, many people had to go to work, outside in the cold. The brutal air felt like a shock to the system Friday, with most people avoiding the elements at all costs. That's not the case for the Madsen family. Christian Madsen and his twin sons, Connor and Chase, woke up before dawn to start clearing sidewalks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Hundreds of gifts handed out to kids on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE — Families on the north side of Milwaukee received a special holiday surprise; hundreds of gifts were distributed before Santa even visited their homes. "I stepped outside my door, man, I just seen all these cars coming up the road here, low and behold, it's Christmas," said Chris Adams.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail

MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

We Energies lifts request for people to lower thermostat

MILWAUKEE — We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees. The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Driver rescued after driving onto retention pond

MILWAUKEE — A driver was rescued Thursday night after her car spun off the road and into a small retention pond near American Family Field. It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Brewers Boulevard and Miller Way ramp. A woman driving on Highway 175 near American Family Field...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Deadly Christmas Eve shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Fatal chain reaction crash: firefighter fundraiser

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A donation page has been set up to support a Mequon Firefighter injured in a multi-vehicle fatal accident. Friday morning a crash happened on Interstate 41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue. The sheriff's office says just after 9 a.m., two cars got into...
MEQUON, WI
WISN

Deadly freeway crash in West Allis, two drivers struck

Just after 9 a.m. Friday on 41/894 in the northbound lanes at National Avenue, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says two cars got into an accident. Both drivers pulled over. During that time, a third driver, a good Samaritan stopped to help. The good Samaritan and one of the drivers,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

