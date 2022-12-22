ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane County Sheriff’s Office offers ice safety tips

MADISON, Wis. — As the area’s lakes and waterways begin to freeze, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some ways to stay safe on the ice.

The sheriff’s office said it’s important to have a plan in place before heading out on the ice in case anything goes wrong.

The agency suggests carrying a cell phone higher on the body so it’s more easily accessible in the event a person falls through the ice. Those who venture out on the ice should also bring life jackets to help stay afloat and maintain body heat and a spud bar to check the ice when walking to new areas.

It’s also a good idea for those going out on the ice to let others know where they’ll be and how long they’ll be out.

With a winter storm bearing down on the region, now is not the time to go ice fishing, Sgt. Kyle McNally said.

“With snow coming in too, as it applies to ice conditions, it can create an illusion that there’s solid ice across the lake because snow piles (are) on top of it,” he said. “No ice is safe ice. The lakes are not frozen all the way across yet.”

