FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Broncos Fire First Year Head CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Battling snow, ice costs millions at DENDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Panhandlers who 'fly signs' report increase in holiday collectionsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Start the new year healthy in Colorado with a free guided hikeDavid HeitzColorado State
Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022Colorado JillColorado State
Blog: DIA flight updates as winter storm impacts Christmas travels in Colorado
The busy holiday travel season is on and we're tracking any impacts from the big winter storm that rolled through Colorado and the U.S. this week.
Pipes burst across Denver metro following freeze
Denver Firefighters had a busy Saturday responding to hundreds of calls related to burst pipes in buildings and homes following the artic freeze.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Mild for Christmas Day
Partly cloudy skies and dry skies for most while snow is possible in the mountains for Christmas Day. Partly cloudy skies and dry skies for most while snow is possible in the mountains for Christmas Day. Police looking for fire hydrant vandals. Police in Aurora are still looking for the...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
KDVR.com
Cards for those struggling with addiction
This Colorado program is helping to encourage recovery this holiday season. Ashley Michels reports. This Colorado program is helping to encourage recovery this holiday season. Ashley Michels reports. Southwest Airlines declares a ‘state of operational …. The Denver International Airport had several disgruntled customers lined up Christmas Eve morning...
Travel chaos at DIA continues on Christmas Eve
Delays, cancellations, and baggage woes continued Saturday as passengers spend a chaotic Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport after a massive storm continues to affect holiday travel."Don't go to the airport during Christmas break," said Dahlia Alverson. She and her grandparents, the Gardners, are hoping to get back home to San Antonio, after multiple delays and cancellations "I've called every other airline and there's no flights for this evening," said Julie Gardner. They're hoping to avoid spending Christmas in the airport but have found hotels and rental cars booked up."It's an adventure," said Gardner. Renee Hawley from Ohio was only planning to...
Wind chill falls to minus 54 degrees in Colorado
The arctic blast with record-breaking cold temperatures and snowfall in Colorado also brought dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Fort Collins church helps shelter migrants
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first Christmas story has been on Pastor Eddy Hopkins' mind and it's not just because the holiday is coming up in a few days. "There’s a part where Mary and Joseph are on the streets. They are called to go back to their hometown because of a census," he said. "So there’s this larger political reality that forces people to move, which is exactly what’s going on in this situation."
94kix.com
Unsettling Things Found at Notoriously Haunted Colorado Cemetery
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A cemetery in Colorado is not only notorious for being haunted, but it is also full of things that many would consider a bit unsettling. Where is...
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Travelers on Southwest Airlines complain of mixed messages for booked flights
A number of airlines had issues over the holiday weekend, mainly Southwest Airlines which had to declare what they called a "state of operational emergency."
KDVR.com
Some shops to stay open through the cold
Dan Daru spoke with a few businesses in Greenwood Village that expect to ride out the dangerously cold temperatures this week. Dan Daru spoke with a few businesses in Greenwood Village that expect to ride out the dangerously cold temperatures this week. Weather Today: Aftermath of the 76 degree swing.
KDVR.com
How to be safe when using gift cards online
With all of the rushing and searching for the perfect gift now behind us, shoppers are hitting the stores to spend all of that Christmas money, usually in the form of gift cards. Shaul Turner reports. How to be safe when using gift cards online. With all of the rushing...
Arctic blast gels diesel, stalls semis on Colorado highways
Some trucks couldn't make it up the hill to the Eisenhower Tunnel, forcing the interstate to shut down. Other trucks broke down because of diesel gelling.
After 42 hours, Denver finally gets above zero degrees
The arctic cold front isn't done just yet. Friday will remain cold with multiple counties under a wind chill warning until 11 a.m.
KDVR.com
Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora's water supply
Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the city's ability to battle fires. Nicole Fierro reports. Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora’s water supply. Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the...
KDVR.com
Aurora mayor wants law against ‘export’ of homeless
Aurora recently passed a new plan to help the homeless. Mayor Mike Coffman discusses that new plan, and much more, on “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday. Aurora mayor wants law against ‘export’ of homeless. Aurora recently passed a new plan to help the homeless. Mayor...
KDVR.com
100+ displaced by Aurora apartment fire on Christmas Eve
Aurora Fire Rescue personnel were called to an apartment complex around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, located on the 1800 block of North Billings Street. 100+ displaced by Aurora apartment fire on Christmas …. Aurora Fire Rescue personnel were called to an apartment complex around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening,...
travellemming.com
19 Best Denver Suburbs for 2023 (By a Local)
I’ve lived in a suburb of Denver for years, and in this guide, I’ll share the absolute best Denver suburbs. Some suburbs of Denver are close to the mountains, some have high-ranking private schools, and some have affordable homes. Regardless of your priorities, there’s a great option for you near the Mile High City.
