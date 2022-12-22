ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Mild for Christmas Day

Partly cloudy skies and dry skies for most while snow is possible in the mountains for Christmas Day. Partly cloudy skies and dry skies for most while snow is possible in the mountains for Christmas Day. Police looking for fire hydrant vandals. Police in Aurora are still looking for the...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’

It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Cards for those struggling with addiction

This Colorado program is helping to encourage recovery this holiday season. Ashley Michels reports. This Colorado program is helping to encourage recovery this holiday season. Ashley Michels reports. Southwest Airlines declares a ‘state of operational …. The Denver International Airport had several disgruntled customers lined up Christmas Eve morning...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Travel chaos at DIA continues on Christmas Eve

Delays, cancellations, and baggage woes continued Saturday as passengers spend a chaotic Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport after a massive storm continues to affect holiday travel."Don't go to the airport during Christmas break," said Dahlia Alverson. She and her grandparents, the Gardners, are hoping to get back home to San Antonio, after multiple delays and cancellations "I've called every other airline and there's no flights for this evening," said Julie Gardner. They're hoping to avoid spending Christmas in the airport but have found hotels and rental cars booked up."It's an adventure," said Gardner. Renee Hawley from Ohio was only planning to...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Fort Collins church helps shelter migrants

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first Christmas story has been on Pastor Eddy Hopkins' mind and it's not just because the holiday is coming up in a few days. "There’s a part where Mary and Joseph are on the streets. They are called to go back to their hometown because of a census," he said. "So there’s this larger political reality that forces people to move, which is exactly what’s going on in this situation."
FORT COLLINS, CO
94kix.com

Unsettling Things Found at Notoriously Haunted Colorado Cemetery

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A cemetery in Colorado is not only notorious for being haunted, but it is also full of things that many would consider a bit unsettling. Where is...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Some shops to stay open through the cold

Dan Daru spoke with a few businesses in Greenwood Village that expect to ride out the dangerously cold temperatures this week. Dan Daru spoke with a few businesses in Greenwood Village that expect to ride out the dangerously cold temperatures this week. Weather Today: Aftermath of the 76 degree swing.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KDVR.com

How to be safe when using gift cards online

With all of the rushing and searching for the perfect gift now behind us, shoppers are hitting the stores to spend all of that Christmas money, usually in the form of gift cards. Shaul Turner reports. How to be safe when using gift cards online. With all of the rushing...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora's water supply

Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the city's ability to battle fires. Nicole Fierro reports. Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora’s water supply. Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora mayor wants law against ‘export’ of homeless

Aurora recently passed a new plan to help the homeless. Mayor Mike Coffman discusses that new plan, and much more, on “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday. Aurora mayor wants law against ‘export’ of homeless. Aurora recently passed a new plan to help the homeless. Mayor...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

100+ displaced by Aurora apartment fire on Christmas Eve

Aurora Fire Rescue personnel were called to an apartment complex around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, located on the 1800 block of North Billings Street. 100+ displaced by Aurora apartment fire on Christmas …. Aurora Fire Rescue personnel were called to an apartment complex around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening,...
AURORA, CO
travellemming.com

19 Best Denver Suburbs for 2023 (By a Local)

I’ve lived in a suburb of Denver for years, and in this guide, I’ll share the absolute best Denver suburbs. Some suburbs of Denver are close to the mountains, some have high-ranking private schools, and some have affordable homes. Regardless of your priorities, there’s a great option for you near the Mile High City.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy