ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

ATCEMS responds to 315 system incidents in 24 hours, twelve were environmentally related

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS helps the community and responds to a total of 331 incidents in a 24 hour period due to the cold weather freeze. Medics report there are 325 total system responses that included 12 environmental incidents, six cold weather shelter transports and one carbon monoxide incident response. In a tweet, ATCEMS mentioned responding to 315 total 911 incidents.
AUSTIN, TX
hppr.org

Can your landlord shut off your water to prevent the pipes from bursting?

As Austinites brace for a weekend of below-freezing temperatures, some renters got notice they would have to go without running water. The company that manages the Croix condominium complex on the westside of the UT Austin campus posted signs saying it would turn off the water from Thursday afternoon until Monday morning to drain the pipes.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS responded to over 1,300 calls over the weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — The video attached is detailing the incident report from Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to over 1,300 911 calls in from Dec. 22-25. During the three-day time period, ATCEMS responded to 80 environmental incident response calls and 58 cold weather shelter transport calls....
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening. First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened

ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Accidental fire leaves four people displaced

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire on Saturday afternoon has resulted in four people being displaced. At 12:17 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that firefighters were called out to the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane for a structure fire. When on the scene,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy