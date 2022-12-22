Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
CBS Austin
ATCEMS responds to 315 system incidents in 24 hours, twelve were environmentally related
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS helps the community and responds to a total of 331 incidents in a 24 hour period due to the cold weather freeze. Medics report there are 325 total system responses that included 12 environmental incidents, six cold weather shelter transports and one carbon monoxide incident response. In a tweet, ATCEMS mentioned responding to 315 total 911 incidents.
hppr.org
Can your landlord shut off your water to prevent the pipes from bursting?
As Austinites brace for a weekend of below-freezing temperatures, some renters got notice they would have to go without running water. The company that manages the Croix condominium complex on the westside of the UT Austin campus posted signs saying it would turn off the water from Thursday afternoon until Monday morning to drain the pipes.
ATCEMS responded to over 1,300 calls over the weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — The video attached is detailing the incident report from Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to over 1,300 911 calls in from Dec. 22-25. During the three-day time period, ATCEMS responded to 80 environmental incident response calls and 58 cold weather shelter transport calls....
KXAN
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening. First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.
Frozen or broken pipes? Here’s what to do
Frozen pipes keep plumbers and firefighters busy every year.
Two people transported from house fire on Ann Showers Drive
Austin-Travis County EMS transported two people from a house fire near Elgin, according to the public information officer for Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (ESD 12).
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
Austin nonprofit travels to several homeless encampments to ensure safety during extreme weather
Jackson said his team battled the frigid temperatures to deliver items, such as weighted blankets, food, hot cocoa and more.
ATCEMS responds to cold weather calls, helps transport people to shelters amid cold snap
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to nearly 360 911 calls in the past 24 hours. From midnight to midnight on Thursday, ATCEMS received 17 environmental incident response calls and 28 cold weather shelter transport calls. None of the 359 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
2 displaced after fire in northwest Austin apartment complex
Just after 7 p.m. Friday, fire crews responded to the 8200 block of Neely Drive for a fire that required a second alarm.
Austin Fire Department responds to apartment fire, two residents displaced
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department braved the cold Friday night to battle a fire. Crews responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex at 8200 Neely Drive, AFD reported around 7:40 p.m. That's in northwest Austin. At 7:10 p.m., AFD tweeted that a fire was showing...
How to check for power: Thousands of customers affected with localized outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Although state leaders this week have ensured Texans that the power grid is prepared for the frigid temperatures gripping Texas Thursday and Friday, heavy winds are still likely to cause localized problems for utility companies around the state. Early Thursday afternoon, a number of issues were...
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
KBTX.com
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
City of Leander opens warming center for Atmos customers without gas
Many Atmos Energy customers have been experiencing low or no gas pressure Friday. Leander has opened a temporary warming center for those customers.
Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened
ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
Accidental fire leaves four people displaced
AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire on Saturday afternoon has resulted in four people being displaced. At 12:17 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that firefighters were called out to the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane for a structure fire. When on the scene,...
APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
KVUE
