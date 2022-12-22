Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Fire destroys trucking garage in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a trucking garage in Luzerne County Saturday night. Flames broke out at the place along North Lehigh Gorge Drive in Foster Township around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews from Luzerne, Carbon and Monroe counties assisted in putting out the extensive flames during...
Power grid operator PJM asks Pa., NJ, Del. residents to conserve energy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator that oversees 13 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - is asking residents to conserve electricity as brutally cold temperatures reduced energy output or shut down some power plants. At the same time, there is an increased demand for power this Christmas holiday weekend.PJM Interconnection is asking consumers to limit power between 4 a.m. December 24 and 10 a.m. December 25. "This is extremely rare in our region," PJM Interconnection's chief communications officer Susan Buehler said. "The last time we had a situation like this was the polar vortex in January...
20-Year-Old Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Embankment In Danbury
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of I-84. The crash happened in Fairfield County at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The vehicle, a 2016 Honda CR-V EX was traveling westbound in the area of Exit 5 in Danbury when it veered to the right off of the roadway, traveled into a grassy area, and became airborne, traveling over the guard rail into an embankment, Connecticut State Police said.
Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The incident began when a 2-alarm blaze erupted in a home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Additional […]
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown
Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can.
Missing Old Saybrook Man Found
A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
Christmas Crash Kills 3 In West Hartford
Three people died in an early-morning crash on Christmas morning in West Hartford, police said.Police and fire departments rushed to Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, where they found two vehicles had collided around 6:50 a.m., township police said.Despite life-saving efforts, two occupants were …
mercerme.com
Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year
Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
trumbulltimes.com
From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names
There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NBC Connecticut
East Haven Hit With Rain, Wind and Flooding Friday
The high winds, heavy rain and flooding came early in East Haven Friday morning. Flood waters left streets littered with garbage cans and debris, making travel difficult. "It got to the point where you almost needed a kayak or a boat to get out of here,” said Franco Cavallaro of East Haven.
iPad thieves steal over 2k from Waterford Target
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — ‘Tis the season … to help Waterford police find three suspects who stole over $2,000 from a Target on Monday, Dec. 19. The theft took place just after 10 p.m., as employees were ringing up two iPad Pros for customers, valued at nearly $1,200 each. As the employees were ringing them […]
News 12
Plumbers warn that sudden temperature drop could rapidly freeze pipes
Friday’s forecast calls for heavy winds and rapidly dropping temperatures. Plumbers say it’s a dangerous combination for your pipes, but a little preparation now can save you a lot of money in repairs. "Depending on how many breaks there are, anywhere from $500 to $1,000 – depending on...
How to safely prepare your house if the power goes out while you’re gone
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You probably know to take crucial items, prescriptions and photos with you, but how do you prepare your home to leave it behind in a winter storm? With the potential for hundreds of thousands of people to lose power over the next few days, leaving a home for a vacation […]
Bridgeport man dies after car crashes into river
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after his car crashed into a river in Bridgeport early Saturday morning, police said. Bridgeport police and fire officials responded to a call of an accident at the intersection of Stratford and Waterview Avenues just before 3 a.m. and found that a car traveled down an embankment before […]
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village
This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
Carbon County man killed in crash
PALMERTON, Pa. — A man from Carbon County was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley. Officials say two cars collided just after 9 p.m. Thursday night along the 1100 block of Riverview Drive in Northampton County. 63-year-old Gregory Mertz, of Palmerton, was killed. The cause of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
