Woman experiencing frozen pipes, as central Arkansas plumbers seeing rise in calls due to cold temperatures
Central Arkansas plumbers are having their phones ring off the hook with people in need to fix their pipes due to the temperature plunge Thursday night.
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A warm start to 2023!
The coldest of the cold has come and gone, and now Arkansans are looking to when temperatures will warm back to normal.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warming above-freezing for Christmas!
CHRISTMAS: Sunday morning won’t be as frigid. Temperatures will start in the teens and low 20s and warm into the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon. This is still more than 10° below average, but it will feel really nice compared to what we are seeing now! The best part is there will be no wind!
Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
Little Rock emergency shelter closed due to burst pipe
The City of Little Rock announced Friday night the closing of one of the temporary emergency shelters due to a burst pipe in the building.
Busted water pipes leaving Little Rock Fire Department busy and apartment residents without water
As the weather starts to warm up, some apartment complexes have shut off water to avoid busted pipes, leaving people without water.
Arctic blast hits central Arkansas; Here’s what is closing
Central Arkansas is getting hit with the Arctic blast crossing the country, leading to closings and cancellations around the area.
As below freezing temperatures continue, people in apartment complexes are going days without heat
Saturday, as many people are trying to stay warm and cozy on Christmas Eve, same people are still without heat.
Hot Springs residents asked to conserve water after critically low levels
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Due to very low water levels, the City of Hot Springs has asked residents to try and keep their usage to a minimum in order to help conserve water. Crews have been working around the clock and were able to determine that the extremely low temperatures caused various water line breaks— and they continue to locate the water leaks from burst pipes and to also turn off any associated meters.
Winter road conditions at 2 a.m. on Friday: Roads in central Arkansas clearing and manageable
The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.
Arkansas travelers will pay less for gas this holiday season
(The Center Square) - The weather is not the only thing cooling off in Arkansas this holiday season. Gas prices have cooled to $2.68 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to AAA. The price dropped seven cents from last week’s total and is even cheaper compared to last year.
Summit Utilities: Gas outage in Little Rock area
The extreme cold from Thursday night’s arctic blast has left some Little Rock-area homes without gas service.
Plumbers inundated with calls of frozen water pipes in Fort Smith and NWA
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The arctic blast of freezing air in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas is causing water pipes to freeze inside homes and it could be several days until they thaw out, leaving homeowners waiting to see if there will be major damage. "It's nonstop right now,...
First responders prepare for freezing temperatures
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — First responders are preparing to tackle the hazardous road conditions as temperatures dip below freezing in Arkansas. “Every emergency scene is different for us and you kind of have to adapt to it as you get there,” North Little Rock Fire Department Captain Jacob Lear- Sadowsky said. "This amount of cold, or this level of cold, does not help anything.”
More than 1,900 without power as Arctic air moves through East Texas
UPDATE – SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Texas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As Arctic air […]
How cold weather affects pets
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
