Arkansas State

KHBS

Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warming above-freezing for Christmas!

CHRISTMAS: Sunday morning won’t be as frigid. Temperatures will start in the teens and low 20s and warm into the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon. This is still more than 10° below average, but it will feel really nice compared to what we are seeing now! The best part is there will be no wind!
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
MAUMELLE, AR
THV11

Hot Springs residents asked to conserve water after critically low levels

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Due to very low water levels, the City of Hot Springs has asked residents to try and keep their usage to a minimum in order to help conserve water. Crews have been working around the clock and were able to determine that the extremely low temperatures caused various water line breaks— and they continue to locate the water leaks from burst pipes and to also turn off any associated meters.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Washington Examiner

Arkansas travelers will pay less for gas this holiday season

(The Center Square) - The weather is not the only thing cooling off in Arkansas this holiday season. Gas prices have cooled to $2.68 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to AAA. The price dropped seven cents from last week’s total and is even cheaper compared to last year.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

First responders prepare for freezing temperatures

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — First responders are preparing to tackle the hazardous road conditions as temperatures dip below freezing in Arkansas. “Every emergency scene is different for us and you kind of have to adapt to it as you get there,” North Little Rock Fire Department Captain Jacob Lear- Sadowsky said. "This amount of cold, or this level of cold, does not help anything.”
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

How cold weather affects pets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
sciotopost.com

What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?

SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
OHIO STATE
KSNT News

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KANSAS STATE
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

