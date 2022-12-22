Read full article on original website
Driving for Christmas? Pack a vehicle winter emergency kit, AAA Texas says
SAN ANTONIO — As freezing weather dips into Texas, drivers will be heading out on the roads to their year-end celebrations. AAA Texas estimates nearly 9 million Texans will journey fifty miles or more away from home between December 22 to January 2, that's up 3 percent from last year.
H-E-B recalls 16 lb. bags of Indoor Complete cat food
SAN ANTONIO — If you are a cat owner, check your pantry!. H-E-B has issued a recall of 16-pound bags of Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food due to potential Salmonella contamination. "Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated cat products,...
