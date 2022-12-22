Read full article on original website
Christmas night forecast: Wintry mix tonight, cold Monday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A light wintry mix is moving through Northeast Kansas this evening. Expect a light dusting of snow east of Highway 75, a wintry mix/sleet between Topeka and Manhattan and points north/south, and a glaze of ice west of Manhattan and again points north/south of there. There may be some slick spots Monday morning, but any amounts that fall will be light. Give extra time on the roads if you are out Monday morning.
Holton woman dies in weather related accident
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25th, at 408 SW Lincoln. Dispatch would not say what time the call came out, or any other details regarding the incident. Dispatch also would not say whether or not anyone was injured or killed in the fire.
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
Salina man killed in NW Kansas crash
GRAHAM CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man was killed Saturday evening in Graham County after he drove off the road and his vehicle flipped upside down. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Ali Swanson, 40, of Salina, was driving eastbound on North Road when he failed to negotiate the corner at 255th Avenue. His vehicle, a 1996 Cadillac Deville, left the roadway, rolled, and came to a rest on its top.
All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
‘Stay home’: Kansas state trooper warns drivers
A Kansas state trooper filmed himself in a blustery road in Saline County amid the winter storm, warning drivers to stay home due to the dangerous conditions.Dec. 22, 2022.
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
Weather-related delays, closings, changes
We will publish weather-related delays, closings, and changes as information becomes available. Kansas Wesleyan University, opening at 10 a.m. K-State Salina is limiting operations to essential personnel only. McPherson Countryside Covenant Church, closed. McPherson First United Methodist Church, closed. OCCK, Inc. Transportation will have reduced hours Thursday: CityGo will run...
West Salina wreck early this morning ends in arrest for local woman
A local woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck in western Salina early this morning. Robyn Griffith, 46, of Salina, was southbound on Cherokee Drive in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when the SUV went through the end of the roadway and struck a barricade, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
Missouri man killed in crash on I-70
A man was killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Geary County.
Postponements and cancellations
--American Legion Post 45 bingo is canceled and the Post home is closed. --Geary County Courthouse is closed Thursday. --Konza Prairie Community Health Center – Junction City will operate on a 2-Hour Delay Thursday, December 22, due to inclement weather. The clinic will open at 10 am. Appointments before 10 am will be rescheduled. Please give yourself extra time to arrive safely. If you cannot make it to your appointment, please call 785-238-4711 to reschedule.
Saline County woman injured in near-head-on wreck west of Salina
A Saline County woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck west of Salina that left her trapped in her vehicle Tuesday evening. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that Steven Moss, 37, of Salina, was eastbound on State Street just west of N. Burma Road when his 2009 Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line and struck almost head on a westbound 1995 Honda Civic driven by Jolissa Crook, 40, of rural Saline County.
Manhattan man arrested after illegal contraband is found during traffic stop
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, December 23, at 5 pm., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Focus, for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. 75 Highway. According to Sheriff Tim Morse during the search of the vehicle, illegal contraband was found.
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday, December, 24th. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of a 2002 Dodge Dakota near Mayetta and that’s when Illegal contraband was seized from the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 22
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHAINE MICHAEL CHUNN, 35, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship; Bond $2,000. DANIA AMANDA DECOTEAU, 38,...
Kansas teen seriously injured in car crash
A Kansas teen was seriously injured in a car crash Saturday night.
