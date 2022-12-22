ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

WNYT

Capital City Rescue Mission prepares 3,000 Christmas meals

The Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany made sure those in need were able to have a warm and safe Christmas. Despite fears that the mission would not be able to keep up with the demands for food and shelter, they were able to prepare 3,000 meals for anyone who needed it.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield company wins bid for former school

A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Fire destroys Hudson Falls home

Firefighters in Hudson Falls battled a fire in the bitter cold in on Monday. No one was injured, but the two-family home was destroyed. The call came just after 10:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at the home at 29 Delaware Avenue. Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Kingsbury, and Queensbury firefighters...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WNYT

Tree damages humane society in Gloversville

The James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society in Gloversville is in need of help after a tree fell on their building. It’s believed the building is a total loss. The humane society is accepting donations to move in the spring. They’ve raised nearly $10,000 as of Friday evening.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

New grocery store ready to open in Albany’s South End

Residents in Albany’s South End neighborhood are getting a grocery store. Doors open Tuesday morning. The building located at 106 South Pearl Street used to be a McDonald’s. That section of the city has been referred to as a food desert for years. The South End will now...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide

We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Anxious Albany airport travelers trying to return home

The day after Christmas is one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. While there were some delayed flights out of Albany International Airport on Monday morning, most appeared to be running on time. A good rule of thumb is if you do have to travel on Monday,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

3 firefighters hurt battling fire in dangerous conditions

We’re following breaking news overnight out of Hoosick Falls. Three firefighters were hurt, after responding to a fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club on Richmond Avenue. I spoke with the fire chief, Carl Coon just a little while ago. He says one of the injured firefighters was taken...
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
WNYT

Last-minute shoppers at Stuyvesant Plaza brave Christmas Eve cold

Even with the weather being as cold as it was, many people across the Capital Region were still squeezing in some last-minute shopping. Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland had lots of shoppers, working hard to make sure everything on their Christmas list was checked off. Hear from some of them by...
GUILDERLAND, NY

