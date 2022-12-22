ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

12NewsNow

Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kjas.com

Man receives severe burns in Christmas Eve house fire

A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
BUNA, TX
KFDM-TV

What's happening in Greater Orange Area

ORANGE — This month The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held multiple honorary events within the community. December 1st Team Granger and KOGT Radio came together for the 13th annual canned food drive at Breakfast connection. December 7th featured the ribbon cutting and grand re-opening of the Heritage House Museum. The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce also recognized employee of the month and student of the month in Bridge City and Orangefield.
ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water

BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont Police seeking public assistance in locating missing man

BEAUMONT — According to their Facebook page, the Beaumont Police Department is searching for 42-year-old Zaqon Kameyon Johnson. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont’s south end on December 11. He has not been seen or heard from since and his...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Nederland issues water system update

NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
NEDERLAND, TX
KFDM-TV

Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway

ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Man Shot In Orange

Orange Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Pacific St. Tuesday evening around 5:30pm with the report of a man being shot. Police found one man, 30 year old Rodrick Williams of Orange, shot in the leg but they found multiple shell casings on the street. The victim said he was in the front yard when he was shot. Witnesses said it was someone in a maroon SUV.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX

