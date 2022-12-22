Read full article on original website
Rabbit found safe inside burned Orange County shed following fire on Christmas Eve
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A rabbit was found safe inside a burned shed in Orange County after a fire on Christmas Eve. The fire happened in the 7000 block of Morris Road. The call regarding it came in around 11:30 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found...
Fires in Groves, Nederland and Bridge City bring devastation during holidays
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Firefighters battle several fires in Southeast Texas, including a car fire at McDonald's in Groves. Also, in Mid-County, a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Boston Avenue in Nederland. And, in Bridge City, heartbreak when a fire destroyed a family's home,...
Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
City of Nederland restores water services to Aqua Texas customers
NEDERLAND, Texas — After a temporary suspension, the City of Nederland has restored water services to Aqua Texas customers. Nederland provides treated water to the Aqua Texas service area by contract. This service area is outside city limits, in the Beauxart Garden area. The flow of water was temporarily...
The City of Beaumont joins forces with nonprofit organizations, to keep the people warm
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont and local organizations, like the Salvation Army, have stepped up to help serve the underserved, as the severely cold temperatures set in. Councilman Randy Feldschau says that the collaborative efforts from the city and shelters are helping keep those in need, warm.
Man receives severe burns in Christmas Eve house fire
A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
What's happening in Greater Orange Area
ORANGE — This month The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held multiple honorary events within the community. December 1st Team Granger and KOGT Radio came together for the 13th annual canned food drive at Breakfast connection. December 7th featured the ribbon cutting and grand re-opening of the Heritage House Museum. The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce also recognized employee of the month and student of the month in Bridge City and Orangefield.
Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water
BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
Woman dies in early Friday morning trailer fire in Silsbee, investigation underway
SILSBEE, Texas — Investigators are working to figure out what caused to a fire that lead to the death of a woman in Silsbee. It happened early Friday, December 23, 2022 morning. Emergency crews from Silsbee Fire and Rescue and deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's office responded to the 6800 block of FM 92.
City of Beaumont comes up with creative way to help keep homeless warm during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Keeping those living on the streets of Beaumont warm and alive, is the main goal during the arctic blast. City leaders have come up with a creative way to keep the homeless warm by using two city buses that have been converted into warming stations. One...
Nederland couple preparing to adopt little girl after adopting 2 boys
NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland couple is in the process of adopting a little a girl after officially adopting two boys. Lauren and Myers Mullins spent the last few years trying to grow their family before finally adopting their two sons. They took fostering classes and knew from that...
Beaumont Police seeking public assistance in locating missing man
BEAUMONT — According to their Facebook page, the Beaumont Police Department is searching for 42-year-old Zaqon Kameyon Johnson. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont’s south end on December 11. He has not been seen or heard from since and his...
Nederland issues water system update
NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
Beaumont's Bird scooters appear to have flown the coop, city says they'll be back
BEAUMONT, Texas — It seems that the Bird scooters once seen all over Beaumont may have flown the coop but the city says they'll be returning,. The disappearance of the electric rental scooters has not gone unnoticed by Southeast Texans. In May the company made a presentation to the...
Southeast Texas county officials outline plans to ensure safety of residents during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are on high alert as an arctic blast bringing hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories arrives in the area. Officials all throughout the area finalized plans to make sure they are ready to respond. These plans included designated warming centers to staging crews...
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
Disturbance at home in Orange leaves man shot multiple times early Thursday morning
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a home on the west side of the city early Thursday. Officers were sent to a home in the 3700 block of Hemlock Ln just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning to deal with a disturbance according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.
Man Shot In Orange
Orange Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Pacific St. Tuesday evening around 5:30pm with the report of a man being shot. Police found one man, 30 year old Rodrick Williams of Orange, shot in the leg but they found multiple shell casings on the street. The victim said he was in the front yard when he was shot. Witnesses said it was someone in a maroon SUV.
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
