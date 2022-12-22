ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – John Gabriel Anderson, 84, Keokuk

John Gabriel Anderson, 84, of Keokuk, IA died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, MO. He was born June 10, 1938 in Keokuk, IA the son of Gabriel and Gladys Anderson. John was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his...
KEOKUK, IA
Fire, police chief looking for assist with vacant building fires

FORT MADISON - A string of vacant structure fires has city officials asking Fort Madison residents for help. The third fire in the past two weeks took the Fort Madison Fire Department out to the 2600 block of Avenue I where a vacant home with no utilities running, caught fire in the living room and did extensive damage.
FORT MADISON, IA

