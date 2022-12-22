Read full article on original website
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Duane Rolland Russell, 79, Fort Madison
Duane Rolland Russell, 79 years, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at his home. He was born July 24, 1943 in Fort Madison, Iowa, a son of William Henry and Thelma Ruth (Knipe) Russell. On March 10, 1973, he married Marsha McPherson in Carthage, Illinois. She survives. Duane was a 1960...
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – John Gabriel Anderson, 84, Keokuk
John Gabriel Anderson, 84, of Keokuk, IA died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, MO. He was born June 10, 1938 in Keokuk, IA the son of Gabriel and Gladys Anderson. John was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his...
Fire, police chief looking for assist with vacant building fires
FORT MADISON - A string of vacant structure fires has city officials asking Fort Madison residents for help. The third fire in the past two weeks took the Fort Madison Fire Department out to the 2600 block of Avenue I where a vacant home with no utilities running, caught fire in the living room and did extensive damage.
