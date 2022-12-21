ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 31: BWI up, up and away with Flying Dog and Obrycki’s lore

The 31st (and final) day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland landed at BWI as Nestor and Jenn disappeared for a few days with Pearl Jam in Canada. But, on the way a breakfast lager at Flying Dog and a ‘cake for the road at Obryicki’s (a legendary East Baltimore institution).
BALTIMORE, MD
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland

Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
MARYLAND STATE
sunshinewhispers.com

The Best Maryland Attractions for Families

Do you live in Maryland and are curious about what there is to do with kids? Are you planning a trip to Maryland? Or, perhaps you are visiting DC or somewhere else on the East Coast and are driving through Maryland? This list of the best Maryland attractions for families would be a great place to start planning your family fun in the Old Line State!
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

Baltimore locals’ favorite holiday tune is ‘Crabs for Christmas,’ for some reason

The B’more blues & crabs Baltimore has crabby Christmases. John Waters calls Baltimore home. Oprah started on TV in that state. Barry Levinson’s “Diner” is wherever that place has Fell’s Point. Every year locals sing the dumb-ass song “Crabs for Christmas.” I don’t know why. I don’t care either. Amazon does a book called “I Gave Baltimore Crabs for Christmas.” Clearly they have a different sense of humor down there. David DeBoy, who wrote and recorded this thing 40 years ago, says, “It’s a local classic. Sold thousands of copies. Baltimoreans do hundreds of crabby concerts. I even come dressed as Crabby Claus.” Wow! Yeah! Great! Can’t imagine how...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

The best pizzas in Baltimore | Viewers' Choice 2022

From the gooey cheese to the crispy, chewy crust, we can't resist a great slice. On Election Night, it's a tradition in the newsroom to have pizza after the evening newscasts and before the polls close. And, we're pretty sure pizza is a time-honored tradition in your home for whatever reason!
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
whatsupmag.com

What's Up? This Weekend 12/22

Celebrate the Holidays with Chelsey Green and the Green Project! Chelsey Green and her ensemble – The Green Project – celebrate the Christmas season with their Holiday single, Sleigh Ride released in December 2015. Contemporary, festive and soulful, this original interpretation of a favorite Holiday classic illustrates violin re-identified.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
PhillyBite

Which State Is Baltimore In?

- Baltimore is in Maryland, considered the Mid-Atlantic state capital, with coastlines on the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay. It is also the state's largest city. It has a long history as a major seaport. Baltimore, Maryland - Capital of the Mid-Atlantic States. In the late eighteenth century, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
sunshinewhispers.com

The Best Coffee Shops in Maryland (Reader Recommended!)

Coffee makes everything better, doesn’t it? And really, when you are out exploring it’s always good to know where you can get a hot drink (or a cold drink) and some great eats!. So, I polled my readers about what are the best coffee houses in Maryland. And...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Groundbreaking Wild Turkey Research Set To Begin In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This winter, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is kicking off the first comprehensive study of wild turkeys ever conducted in the state. The 3-year research project aims to answer many questions about factors potentially impacting turkey populations. “Wild turkeys are an important game bird...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen from Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Someone defaced and stole a portion of the Harriet Tubman statue at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis. "We suspect that on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, persons dismembered the finger of Harriet Tubman to take the vévé, which is the staff Harriet Tubman was holding (that was) attached to the statue," said the museum's executive director, Chanel Compton.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Katie Cherrix

Five Delmarva Restaurants That Deserve Five Stars

As a Delmarva resident and a girl who loves all kinds of food, I have spent years visiting the area's local restaurants. While there are so many amazing places to eat around here, I think these five are among my top favorites. Try them out, and I'm sure you will enjoy them too.

