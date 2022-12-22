Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killedEdy ZooGilbert, AZ
1 dead, 1 injured in south Phoenix double shooting
PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and another man is hurt following a double shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded on Dec. 25 to reports of multiple shots fired near 48th Street and Broadway Road and found two men who had been shot.
Shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead, suspect sought
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas in Phoenix that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road at about 9:38 p.m. on Dec. 25 and found a man who had been shot. The victim, who was not identified, was taken...
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Tragedy struck at a Phoenix gas station on Wednesday when a murder-suicide left two men dead. According to Phoenix Police, the incident occurred at the gas station located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
Man on motorized scooter in Phoenix killed in head-on crash, police say
PHOENIX - A man was killed while driving a scooter in Phoenix late Saturday night on Christmas Eve after he crashed head-on into a car. Just before midnight, Thomas Michael Lee, 55, was reportedly headed west on Glendale Avenue near 2nd Street on a motorized scooter when he crossed over into eastbound traffic and crashed into a car.
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint
From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
Man accused of shooting, killing his stepfather in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police say a man has been arrested after he shot and killed his stepfather upon returning from a family dinner. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had backed into a home near Recker and Warner Roads. Officers...
West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
Phoenix shooting leaves man critically injured, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officials visited the area at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 24 on a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound behind a nearby business. The man, who...
Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger. Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated...
Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Sunday evening for a missing Valley woman who has a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, authorities said. Maria Saenz De Smith, 60, was last seen near 19th and Peoria avenues in north Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
Man rescued from Phoenix apartment fire on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX - A man was rescued on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out at an apartment complex near 7th Street and Indian School Road, officials said. Phoenix firefighters were called to the three-story complex at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and found heavy smoke coming from the doorway. First...
Police ID employee, suspect killed in murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the names of a man and an employee killed in a murder-suicide at a central Phoenix gas station on Wednesday afternoon. The gas station employee has been identified as Shane Knoll, 30, and police say the shooter was Jaime Flores, 40. Officers were...
Woman arrested for false reporting and DUI after driving car into Chandler lake, police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department has arrested a woman after the car she was driving ended up in a lake just after midnight Thursday, according to authorities. Police said the woman was arrested on charges of false reporting and driving under the influence after police and firefighters...
Head-on crash in San Tan Valley leaves 2 dead
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two people were killed during a head-on collision in San Tan Valley, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. The crash reportedly happened near Gantzel Road and Painted Desert Drive, when a car headed south crossed into the northbound lanes, and collided with a car that was headed north.
2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
One seriously hurt after crash on Olive Avenue near Loop 101 in Peoria
One person is seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Olive Avenue near the Loop 101 in Peoria.
Fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Sheriff Lamb’s late son, dies from car crash injuries
PHOENIX — The fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash a week earlier, the sheriff said. “Last night, our sweet Caroline passed away,” Lamb said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “She went home to be with Cooper and Elaine. Please keep her family in your prayers.”
Police: 2 dead after suspect shoots convenience store worker then himself in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police said a convenience store employee and a suspected shooter are dead after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Wednesday evening. Phoenix police said when officers arrived at the store; the shooting suspect had already left the scene. Authorities said witnesses told officers the...
