Atlantic Mayor asks City Residents to Use Off Street Parking if Available

(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s City Council Meeting, Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett asked the public to be safe during this winter storm forecast to hit the region later tonight, tomorrow, and Friday.

Additionally, Garrett asked community members to park away from the street if possible. “If you have a driveway or off-street parking, please use it during snow events,” said Garrett. “This is a courtesy for the street department as they work through the snow removal process.”

This will help us a lot.