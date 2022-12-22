Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Girl, 17, Dies Suddenly at Treatment Center for Teens — Second Case in Utah This Year
The female student reportedly wasn’t feeling well before collapsing unexpectedly, according to a statement from police A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at a treatment center for teens on Tuesday afternoon — the second case at a Utah teen treatment facility this year. Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities received a call about a teen who had collapsed at Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, the Hurricane City Police Department said in a statement, according to Fox 13 Salt Lake City. School staff were performing CPR when police and...
Gephardt Daily
Investigation underway after death of teen at Diamond Academy Ranch in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old student at Diamond Academy Ranch died Wednesday despite life-saving efforts. Hurricane City police and Hurricane Valley Fire District crews were called in at 4:58 p.m. Diamond Academy Ranch describes itself as a school for troubled girls. “It was reported...
KSLTV
Man arrested, charged with stabbing another man in Walmart parking lot
WASHINGTON, Utah — A fight in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday over texts sent to a woman left a Walmart employee with stab wounds and another man with criminal charges. Christopher Michael Helmbrecht, 22, was charged on Monday with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor.
Utah family stuck in airport, unable to return home for Christmas
As many Utahns enjoyed spending Christmas at home, one family is doing whatever they can to enjoy the holiday while stuck in a Florida airport.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
6-year-old injured after falling off Utah ski lift
A 6-year-old boy was injured after falling off a ski lift at a Utah ski resort. The child's condition is unknown.
890kdxu.com
Increased Patrols Coming to Southern Utah Trails Following Incident with a Gun, Dog
(St. George, UT) -- Law Enforcement says they will increase patrols on some Southern Utah trails after a hiker was accused of threatening a fellow hiker with a firearm earlier this month near the Tukupetsi Trailhead. Washington County Sherriff's deputies said the armed man, who was seen hiking a trail near Ivins has not been charged at this time. However, the sheriff's office has decided to increase patrolling in rural areas following heightened safety concerns. The statement said the deputies are doing everything they can to maintain public safety while respecting the constitutional rights of individuals on public land. This all apparently began over a dispute with an unleashed dog. Sheriff's Deputies say the armed man, said to be in his 70s told authorities he never aimed at the other hiker or the dog.
ksub590.com
Cedar City Woman Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault
A woman is pleading guilty after being accused of trying to run her ex-boyfriend's truck off the road. Alora Burgoz pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated assault with domestic violence in Cedar City's 5th District Court. She was accused of purposely crashing into her ex-boyfriend's car near 3300 West and 1600 North last month. If she abides by her agreement for the next three years, the charges will be dismissed.
Community supports St. George family after mother dies in childbirth
This time of year often brings joy and feelings of gratitude, but one young family in St. George is suffering from incredible heartbreak: the loss of their mother during childbirth.
KUTV
GALLERY: Crews demolish longtime landmark in downtown St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A longtime landmark in St. George was demolished Friday morning. Locals came to the spot where the historic Flood Street chapel stood for nearly 70 years. Construction crews left a pallet of bricks for locals to take home to remember the historic church. The...
Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho
LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Police Department Call Log, December 16
Mesquite Police Department Call Log for December 16.
ABC 4
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
kslnewsradio.com
Vinyl records increasing in value, Cedar City record store confirms
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Vinyl records were outmoded by CDs in the late 1980s. Most of us traded in our LPs or donated them. But now they may be round black gold. The sound of a needle hitting a record groove is known by 18 year-old Jonathan Maldonado. “I...
ksub590.com
Governor Names St. George Man To Fifth District Court
Governor Cox is nominating a St. George man for the Fifth District Court. Cox named Jay Winward to take District Judge Jeffrey Wilcox's spot after he retires. A statement issued by Cox Wednesday said he is confident Winward will bring great knowledge and experience to the role. Winward still needs to be confirmed by the Utah Senate.
Comments / 0