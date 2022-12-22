Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
1-3-6, Wild:
(one, three, six; Wild: zero)
