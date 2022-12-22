ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

1-3-6, Wild:

(one, three, six; Wild: zero)

