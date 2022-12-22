ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Carthage Wrestling Team are Looking to Take the Next Step Towards the State Tournament

By Tichina Coleman
 4 days ago

The Carthage Tigers have had some early season success this year, and many people may not realize it, but wrestling is a tough sport. The tigers have battled against some tough opponents.

They won their first matches against four schools like Joplin and Carl Junction. The tigers will host their first varsity duels next Wednesday and face some top competition in Lee’s Summit, Hickman, Ray-Pec, Liberty and Nixa.

The tigers are poised to send guys to the state tournament at the end of the year and get there as a team. The team is ready to take the next step to achieve their end goal.

Coach Brown said, “Again, just continue to trust in the process and continue to evolve. Their matches evolve as a wrestler in general, and really challenge their weaknesses throughout next month, month and a half and make those weaknesses strengths.”

Bradyn Tate said, “Compete, compete, compete, compete, we’ve been in here working hard with our heavy hands and stuff and that’s just like a mentality. Coach Bonous has been talking to us about it. That’s huge because, just competing with these big schools. The Ozark, the Nixa, those guys, it’s huge. The more we can compete with them, more wins at state and hopefully more points.”

Davion King said, “Well as a team, by the time we get to state, we just know you can’t fold under pressure, there’s a lot of people, it’s a big atmosphere. You just can’t fold under pressure and you just got to wrestle it like any other match.”

