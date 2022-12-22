Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sunday School teacher keeps job at Houston area church after admitting to child abuse court documents allegehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in HoustonBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
hellowoodlands.com
Filing for February Elections Begins Thursday, December 29
THE WOODLANDS, TX – More than 100 positions will be up for election in February to serve on The Woodlands Residential Design Review Committees and the Village Associations. Filing for all of these positions begins Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., and ends Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 5 p.m., for the February 2023 election. No forms will be accepted after the 5 p.m. deadline.
brownwoodnews.com
New Renewable Energy Facilities Underway In The Lone Star State
Texas is known for its oil and gas industry, one of the most prominent in the world. While Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has set his goals for 2023 to build more natural gas facilities, Texas will also be getting several massive renewable energy facilities. The companies listed are global...
hellowoodlands.com
CASA Announces Eight Staff Members Complete TBRI® Practitioner Training
CONROE, TX – CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County is pleased to announce that eight staff members have completed training this year to become Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI®) Practitioners through the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development at TCU. The TBRI® Practitioners are Erica Avedikian, Julie Brown, Mandy Dalton, Destin Hudek, Lindsay Miller, Kristy O’Neal, Francine Stanfield, and Victoria Warmuth. They join four previously trained practitioners at CASA.
A Houston realtor's vision comes to life in $4M Highland Village mansion
The 5,300 square-foot newly constructed home has a fully grown tropical garden with palm trees.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Township facilities affected by winter weather
The Woodlands Township urges all residents to stay safe as Winter Storm Elliott will be blowing through The Woodlands beginning Thursday afternoon December 22, 2022, with subfreezing temperatures expected to last through the weekend. The Woodlands Township offices will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022,...
Big Chappell Hill ranch with rolling hills and sweeping vistas steps onto market for $7.75M
Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in Chappell Hill (900 South Meyersville Rd.), the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the wind blowing through the...
hellowoodlands.com
U.S. Army Sgt. Joanna Ellenbeck and Family Surprised with Mortgage-Free Home During Houston Texans Game
HOUSTON, TX – Operation Finally Home, the Houston Texans, and USAA surprised U.S. Army Sgt. Joanna Ellenbeck and her family with the news they’ll be moving into a custom-built, mortgage-free home built by Century Communities on a lot donated by The Howard Hughes Corporation® in The Woodlands Hills next year. The surprise took place during the Texans game on Sunday, December 18 at NRG Stadium.
Houston Chronicle
New Austin tower will take crown of Texas' tallest building from Houston
Since its completion in 1982, the 75-story JPMorgan Chase Tower on Travis Street in downtown Houston has stood as the tallest building in Texas—an honor that will soon be taken from the Bayou City thanks to a new skyscraper currently under construction in downtown Austin. As first reported by...
houstononthecheap.com
10 best Houston drive through Christmas Lights for 2022
In H-town, we are blessed to have great weather for most of the winter months. However, there are times every now and then when it feels like Houston has suddenly moved next to the North Pole or sometimes it rains so hard that we start thinking that Houston got moved to the rain forests of the Amazon.
Harris County Commissioners Court approves highway expansion agreement
Despite public opposition, commissioners voted unanimously to approve an agreement streamlining construction.
The Crack Shack to Debut in Texas
Katy will be the first spot in the Lone Star State for this California-based chicken restaurant.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston
When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location
Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: The Crack Shack Coming Soon, Becks Prime Reopens
The Crack Shack, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is slated to open in early 2023 in Katy. Originally founded in San Diego in 2015, the concept is inspired by Southern California/Baja fried chicken. It began as a project from the owners of the upscale San Diego restaurant Juniper and Ivy, a team that includes Founder and CEO Michael Rosen, Director of Culinary Jon Sloan and Director of Operations Dan Pena. The Crack Shack has now expanded to nine fine casual eateries.
houstononthecheap.com
12 Fun things to do in Houston this week of December 26, 2022 include Christmas Bird Count, Movies Under The Stars: Lightyear, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of December 26 include Christmas Bird Count, Movies Under The Stars: Lightyear, Solstice by Studio Iregular Labyrinth Walk, Shen Yun show, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What that means...
fox26houston.com
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned
HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street Celebrates New Year’s Eve with Live Music December 31
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Market Street is inviting the community to ring in 2023 with live musical entertainment from saxophonist Cloris Grimes from 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 31 in Central Park. Cloris brings a smooth jazz sound on the saxophone and plays a variety of...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Houston
Are you seeking for a whole list of hotel in the Houston metropolis? I’ve discussed in this blog the great hotel whole list these are physically located in the Houston. You will get a address, Web Page info, Telephone, average user reviews, and also a direction map link from your place. Our team has taken this info from these hotel ‘, official websites.
Comments / 0