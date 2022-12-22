ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

20-year church abuse probe ends with monsignor's quiet plea

By MARYCLAIRE DALE
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkKal_0jqlc8OA00

Twenty years after city prosecutors convened a grand jury to investigate the handling of priest-abuse complaints within the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the tortuous legal case came to an end with a cleric's misdemeanor no contest plea in a near-empty City Hall courtroom.

Monsignor William Lynn, 71, had served nearly three years in state prison as appeals courts reviewed the fiery three-month trial that led to his felony child endangerment conviction in 2012. The verdict was twice overturned, leaving prosecutors pursuing the thinning case in recent years with a single alleged victim whose appearance in court was i n doubt.

In the end, they said Lynn could end the two-decade ordeal by pleading no contest to a charge of failing to turn over records to the 2002 grand jury. A judge took the plea during a short break from her civil caseload last month, and imposed no further punishment.

“He lost 10 years of his life, 10 years of his priestly life,” said defense lawyer Thomas Bergstrom, speaking of the decade since Lynn's conviction. “It’s a travesty. It’s an absolute travesty.”

“You’re fighting an uphill battle because the public at large misunderstood what he was convicted of. They thought he was an abuser,” Bergstrom said.

Lynn was the first U.S. church official ever charged, convicted or imprisoned over their handling of priest-abuse complaints.

His trial attracted a packed courtroom full of press, priest-abuse victims and outraged Catholics, along with a few church loyalists. Lynn, the longtime secretary for clergy, was accused of sending a known predator — named on a list of problem priests he had prepared for Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua — to an accuser’s northeast Philadelphia parish.

The trial judge allowed nearly two dozen other priest-abuse victims to testify about abuse they had suffered in the archdiocese over a half century. An appeals court later said their weeks of testimony over uncharged acts were unfair to Lynn — who some saw as a scapegoat for the church, given that the bishops and cardinals above him were never charged.

“This is one defendant, one count of endangering the welfare of children, with one group of children,” Judge Gwendolyn Bright said before his retrial was set to start in March 2020. “We’re not bringing in the so-called or alleged ‘sins of the Catholic Church.’”

The pandemic closed the courthouse, and the case against Lynn stalled yet again until the recent plea offer.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner, who inherited the case from his predecessors, called Lynn's unannounced Nov. 2 plea “the appropriate path for bringing finality and closure to the victims, who have endured retraumatization throughout the legal process for years" and said they did not want to face another trial.

The archdiocese did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Lynn, who remains a priest, has been saying Mass for retired nuns and hopes to assume more duties, according to Bergstrom, who declined to make his client available to the press on Wednesday.

At his trial, Lynn said he had made a list of 35 suspected predator priests so Bevilacqua would address the matter, only to have the list be destroyed.

“I did not intend any harm to come to (the victim). The fact is, my best was not good enough to stop that harm,” Lynn testified.

In recent years, prosecutors were not sure they could get the trial accuser — a policeman’s son who testified to his long struggle with addiction — back in court for the retrial, complicating their trial strategy. Assistant District Attorney Patrick Blessington, the lead trial prosecutor in 2012, had said he could try the case without a victim by arguing that Lynn had placed “a bomb” in the parish, whether or not it went off.

Blessington is now retired. And, ultimately, District Attornery Krasner decided not to try that strategy.

“The victims in this matter expressed to the commonwealth that proceeding (with another trial) ... would cause irreparable harm and further victimize them," his office said in its statement.

The trial accuser said that he had been abused by two priests and his Catholic school teacher. One of them, defrocked priest Edward Avery, took a plea offer days before trial. The Rev. Charles Engelhardt, who said he had never met the accuser, was convicted at a 2013 trial and died in prison. Teacher Bernard Shero was released in 2017 after his conviction was overturned and, like Lynn, pleaded no contest to lesser charges.

The priest-abuse scandal has cost the Roman Catholic church an estimated $3 billion or more, and plunged dioceses around the world into bankruptcy.

___ Follow Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
philasun.com

DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force announce major gang bust in SW Philadelphia

ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, in this file photo from Oct. 13, 2022. Pennsylvania state House Republicans on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, introduced a measure to impeach Krasner, claiming he was responsible for the rise of crime across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Who killed Everett Beauregard? His family is still seeking answers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a little over three months, but there are no arrests in the death of Everett Beauregard. The 23-year-old was shot and killed in September in what police called an "unprovoked attack." His family continues to seek closure.The Beauregards are hoping to get this case back in the spotlight and ultimately, find the person who killed their son.The biggest question they want to know is, why?"We wake up every day. It's what I like to say, we get up and we get through the day," Leslie Beauregard said."If we can get out of bed, it's all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced

Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
CBS Philly

Glassboro church egged, vandalized on Christmas Day: Police

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, are searching for a group of people throwing eggs and breaking beer bottles all over a church. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.Ring camera footage shows at least four people walking towards the church, trying to enter it and, once they failed, throwing eggs at the church.Authorities also say they were breaking beer bottles all over the property.Police say, "straight to the naughty list they go!"If you have any information on the people in the video, call the Glassboro Police Department at (856) 881-1500, text GLASSPD to 847411 or send an email to jjohnson@glassboropd.org.
GLASSBORO, NJ
BreakingAC

Teen ordered held in Atlantic City killing

One of two teens charged in the killing of an Atlantic City man was ordered held in jail Tuesday. Oquan Thomas, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile are accused in the Dec. 5 shooting that killed Timothy Council Jr., 27, near the High Gate in Atlantic City. The city’s ShotSpotter audio...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WDBJ7.com

ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Intruder Believed Dead In Reading Home Invasion

One person was shot and killed, possibly the intruder, in a Reading home invasion on Christmas weekend, authorities said. Officers arriving at the home on the 1900 block of Lorraine Road found the man dead inside around 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, police said. There was no risk known to...
READING, PA
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man

A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
VINELAND, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Killed In Walnut Ave Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in grave condition after being shot in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. The shooting happened just after 7:00 Pm Saturday night, the man was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to Capital Health of East Trenton with CPR in progress. The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
TRENTON, NJ
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy