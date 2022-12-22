Local Galena Football Player Announces Plans to play College Football
Wednesday morning, Galena Bulldog senior, Tyler Little, announced his commitment to play for the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Little is listed as a 3-star Tight End according to 247sports. He is the 13th ranked player in Kansas, and the 78th overall TE in the country.
The Red Wolves are part of Division I and in the Sun Belt Conference.
Little helped lead the Bulldogs to a 7-3 overall record this season.
