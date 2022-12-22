ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

Local Galena Football Player Announces Plans to play College Football

By Chaz Wright
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9fBm_0jqlbP1p00

Wednesday morning, Galena Bulldog senior, Tyler Little, announced his commitment to play for the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Little is listed as a 3-star Tight End according to 247sports. He is the 13th ranked player in Kansas, and the 78th overall TE in the country.

The Red Wolves are part of Division I and in the Sun Belt Conference.

Little helped lead the Bulldogs to a 7-3 overall record this season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Four States Home Page

Local College Athletes Announce Their Commitments

Over at NEO, Kendel Dolby he announced he will commit to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. Dolby is listed as a 4-Star Cornerback and is currently the #1 ranked corner in all of JUCO. Dolby is an All-American and was the SWJCFC Defensive Player of the Year. On Wednesday, former Webb City Offensive Lineman, Landon […]
WEBB CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

4-States Challenge Scores and Highlights

Over in Webb City, they hosted the 4-States Challenge which consisted of 10 boys basketball teams playing against one another. Here are highlights and scores from all 5 games! College Heights wins big over Liberal 53 to 36. Highlights below! East Newton falls to Sunrise Christian 60-43. Despite a late push, Carthage falls to Parkview […]
WEBB CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

Carl Junction Girls Basketball Advances to the Championship Game of the Lady Mustang Classic

Day two of the Lady Mustang Classic featured the championship semifinals and consolation semifinals. The Carl Junction Bulldogs played in the championship semifinals against Springdale Bulldogs. Carl Junction struggled in the first half, but second half it was all Carl as they go on to win big 68-44. The Bulldogs advances to the championship where […]
CARL JUNCTION, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy