Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WATCH FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING
A High Wind Watch is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday Evening. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts up to 80 miles per hour are possible. The Advisory area applies to the south central and southern Oregon...
kqennewsradio.com
DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. SUNDAY
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Sunday for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile in dense fog. The Advisory area includes the valleys of central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY BEGINS THURSDAY AFTERNOON
A Winter Weather Advisory begins Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. for the northwest portion of Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said areas of freezing rain and a wintry mix are possible Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the NWS said cold...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 12/22 – Christmas Shoppers Causing Heavy Traffic; KF City Counselman Dan Tofell Retires
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...
Christmas Tree Recycling at the Fairgrounds
Klamath Basin residents are invited to bring undecorated Christmas trees to the Klamath County Fairgrounds parking lot on Saturday, January 7, 8 a.m. – noon, to be chipped by Absolute Tree Care Service in exchange for any cash or check donation to Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin.
hereisoregon.com
This Roseburg 7-year-old has an Oregon business license for his lemonade stand
Isaiah Barnett is just like any other 7-year-old kid in Roseburg. He loves spaghetti, riding dirt bikes, playing with RC cars, collecting Pokémon cards and playing Xbox. He does have one thing, however, that sets him apart from most of other second graders — a registered business license with the Oregon Corporation Division.
mybasin.com
FATAL CRASH – HWY 66- KLAMATH COUNTY
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
KTVL
Man found dead in Bear Creek
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
focushillsboro.com
Three Deer Caught in Headlights Were Illegally Killed by an Oregon Poacher
Oregon Poacher: The man who was responsible for shooting bucks outside of the legal hunting season, using artificial light while hunting at night, and wasting the meat he killed has finally been located by the Oregon wildlife officials who were investigating the incident. The violations were initially committed in March of the previous calendar year, and ever since that time, the Oregon State Police have been looking into the matter.
KDRV
Man of White City pronounced dead from collision on Highway 66
Klamath County, Ore. -- Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle on December 19th at approximately 7:35 pm. OSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 66 and Clover Creek Rd. in Klamath County. OSP says a 2006 Ford Escape driven by 26-year-old Elijah Nathaniel Allen of White...
Fatal crash at Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Road claims life of White City man
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
SPENCE MOUNTAIN PROTECTED: KLAMATH COUNTY ACQUIRES PUBLIC FOREST AND REGIONAL TOURISM DESTINATION
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Rising dramatically above Upper Klamath Lake in Southern Oregon, Spence Mountain is home to oak and ponderosa pine woodlands, some of the rarest habitats in the state, and more than 47 miles of biking trails. As of this month, it’s protected forever. That’s thanks to...
KDRV
Central Point driver identified as victim of deadly Highway 234 crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Central Point man is dead today from a weekend crash along Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report says today 81-year-old James Robertson died Friday. It says around 4pm Friday OSP staff responded to a crash on Highway 234 near milepost 11 in Jackson...
kptv.com
Crash on Highway 199 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Highway 199, near milepost 5 in Josephine County, left two people dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP trooper responded to the crash at about 2:15 a.m. An investigation revealed that a Toyota...
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Cottage Grove Cares: Home Share Oregon
December 23 - The Oregon Beliefs and Values Center conducted an online survey of Oregonians from October 1-6, 2020. It revealed 50 percent of residents believe that solving the homeless crisis in Oregon should be the top priority for our elected officials and that our leaders have a responsibility to fix it. Despite the growing severity of homelessness, Oregonians remain optimistic. Fifty-seven percent believe a mix of policies and resources implemented by our elected officials can help solve the epidemic.
Snow And Ice Removal Information From City of Klamath Falls
Our Streets Division is committed to making snow and ice control the number one priority during winter months. Snow removal and snow hauling utilizes the largest portion of available man-hours. When weather permits, street crew continue to repair streets, handle drainage issues, repair equipment and perform day-to-day repairs necessary for roadway safety.
KDRV
Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts
SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast
A small earthquake was reported off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KATU.com
North Bend man arrested after illegally killing three young deer, leaving them to waste
COOS BAY, Ore. — Following a lengthy investigation, Oregon Fish & Wildlife Troopers have identified and apprehended the suspect who illegally killed three young deer in Coos Bay. On March 23, 2021, three young Blacktail buck deer were found by a citizen alongside a sand road on the North...
Klamath Alerts
Klamath Falls, OR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.https://www.klamathalerts.com
Comments / 0