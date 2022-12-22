ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

kqennewsradio.com

HIGH WIND WATCH FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING

A High Wind Watch is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday Evening. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts up to 80 miles per hour are possible. The Advisory area applies to the south central and southern Oregon...
kqennewsradio.com

DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. SUNDAY

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Sunday for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile in dense fog. The Advisory area includes the valleys of central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY BEGINS THURSDAY AFTERNOON

A Winter Weather Advisory begins Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. for the northwest portion of Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said areas of freezing rain and a wintry mix are possible Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the NWS said cold...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 12/22 – Christmas Shoppers Causing Heavy Traffic; KF City Counselman Dan Tofell Retires

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Christmas Tree Recycling at the Fairgrounds

Klamath Basin residents are invited to bring undecorated Christmas trees to the Klamath County Fairgrounds parking lot on Saturday, January 7, 8 a.m. – noon, to be chipped by Absolute Tree Care Service in exchange for any cash or check donation to Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
hereisoregon.com

This Roseburg 7-year-old has an Oregon business license for his lemonade stand

Isaiah Barnett is just like any other 7-year-old kid in Roseburg. He loves spaghetti, riding dirt bikes, playing with RC cars, collecting Pokémon cards and playing Xbox. He does have one thing, however, that sets him apart from most of other second graders — a registered business license with the Oregon Corporation Division.
ROSEBURG, OR
mybasin.com

FATAL CRASH – HWY 66- KLAMATH COUNTY

On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man found dead in Bear Creek

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
MEDFORD, OR
focushillsboro.com

Three Deer Caught in Headlights Were Illegally Killed by an Oregon Poacher

Oregon Poacher: The man who was responsible for shooting bucks outside of the legal hunting season, using artificial light while hunting at night, and wasting the meat he killed has finally been located by the Oregon wildlife officials who were investigating the incident. The violations were initially committed in March of the previous calendar year, and ever since that time, the Oregon State Police have been looking into the matter.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Man of White City pronounced dead from collision on Highway 66

Klamath County, Ore. -- Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle on December 19th at approximately 7:35 pm. OSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 66 and Clover Creek Rd. in Klamath County. OSP says a 2006 Ford Escape driven by 26-year-old Elijah Nathaniel Allen of White...
WHITE CITY, OR
kptv.com

Crash on Highway 199 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Highway 199, near milepost 5 in Josephine County, left two people dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP trooper responded to the crash at about 2:15 a.m. An investigation revealed that a Toyota...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Cottage Grove Cares: Home Share Oregon

December 23 - The Oregon Beliefs and Values Center conducted an online survey of Oregonians from October 1-6, 2020. It revealed 50 percent of residents believe that solving the homeless crisis in Oregon should be the top priority for our elected officials and that our leaders have a responsibility to fix it. Despite the growing severity of homelessness, Oregonians remain optimistic. Fifty-seven percent believe a mix of policies and resources implemented by our elected officials can help solve the epidemic.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

Snow And Ice Removal Information From City of Klamath Falls

Our Streets Division is committed to making snow and ice control the number one priority during winter months. Snow removal and snow hauling utilizes the largest portion of available man-hours. When weather permits, street crew continue to repair streets, handle drainage issues, repair equipment and perform day-to-day repairs necessary for roadway safety.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts

SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
SELMA, OR
