ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County Day Report Center launches new outcall system

By Jessica Farrish
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShFSb_0jqlb1As00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With overcrowding in state jails and counties paying staggering bills, Raleigh County has been looking for ways to lower the monthly jail bill payment of $48.25 per incarcerated person.

Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said a new Outcall System for the Raleigh County Day Report Center will charge those on home confinement $13 a day to serve their time at home with an ankle bracelet, starting January 1, 2023.

Christmas at the Fair postponed due to weather

The new system is more accurate than the previous ankle bracelet monitoring technology, he added.

“If we put an ankle bracelet on you, it’s very precise,” said Tolliver. “You’re in the Raleigh County Commission Office right now. It is a lot better. Plus, they do the alcohol monitoring four day reporting on these.”

Six drive-through Christmas lights displays in West Virginia

Tolliver said the county’s last monthly jail payment was about $120,000, which is around $40,000 less than the previous month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 2

Related
WVNS

Sacrifice of working on Christmas Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For some people, working on Christmas is a sacrifice made because of the type of job they work. Seth Light is the assistant chief of the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department. He said it is a sacrifice he and the rest of his fellow first responders are willing to make. “When we […]
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

Free warming center services in Beckley are available during frigid conditions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With dangerously cold weather threatening those who do not have access to heating, volunteers in Beckley are coming together to keep the community safe. Two warming stations are operating in Beckley throughout the Christmas weekend. A daytime warming center at St. Stephens Episcopal Church on Virginia Street is available, free of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley first responders built “trust” at warming centers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley first responders build relationships within the city’s homeless community by volunteering in a neutral setting, according to Beckley Fire Department Lt. Chris Graham. Graham, who volunteered at an overnight warming station on Friday, December 23, 2022, said the homeless are a presence in Beckley but often have trouble trusting the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘CARE’ Team helping homeless population during freezing weather in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions. Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley Community UMC prepares warming center for weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A community warming station is available to the public at Beckley Community United Methodist Church on South Heber Street in Beckley. The center will offer a cot and food between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. It will be open in the fellowship hall in the church’s lower level […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia

OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
OMAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
LOGAN, WV
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Princeton warming station to open through the weekend

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preparation and plans have reportedly been finalized for the opening of a warming station in the Mercer County area. A Thursday announcement from the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management/Floodplain Development indicates that a warming station is to be set up in the bay area of the Princeton Rescue Squad 701 building at Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Christmas falls on Sunday for first time in 6 years

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — People from across the region gathered in churches to celebrate Christmas. What made this year extra special is Christmas fell on a Sunday for the first time since 2016. For many families, attending a midnight mass or even just mass on Christmas Day is a tradition. Jason Spade is the lead […]
PRINCETON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police ask for public assistance in fraud investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to locate suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at a Kanawha County retailer. Photographs of two people were posted to social media Wednesday evening by the Charleston Police Department. Officers report the two are suspected of using a stolen credit card at the South Ridge Walmart on Dec. 16.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Just for Kids sneaker drive fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center is holding a sneaker drive fundraiser for the month of January to raise money for the center. They will earn funds based on the total number of gently worn, used, and new sneakers collected. The funds will benefit the child advocacy center and the children […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy