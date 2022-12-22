ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

wsgw.com

State Police Trooper Injured in Crash

A state police trooper was injured in a crash on Friday night in Saginaw County. As the winter storm affeting much of the country swept over the Great Lakes Bay Region, police were out in force responding to multuiple crashes in the area, especially along I-75. Police say the trooper was sitting in his patrol vehicle after responding to a crash at I-75 near Hess Road, when a pickup truck lost control and struck the trooper’s vehicle.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting

Police in Flint Township responded to a shooting Friday night where a 24-year-old man was killed. The incident took place around 7:30 P.M. at a home in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. Police discovered Mikwannza Harris had been shot, who died at the scene after police arrived. Later in the evening, a 27-year-old man was admitted to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, whom police believe was in an altercation with Harris, which led to a gunfight. He was listed in stable condition.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Fatal Hemlock Crash Possibly Intentional, Victim Identified

A Saginaw County crash on Wednesday may have been deliberate according to a Richland Township police investigation. Around 7:30 a.m., 33-year-old Jodie Charvat was driving a white SUV in southern Midland County when she crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming state police patrol vehicle, which avoided a crash. The trooper followed the SUV and put out a call, which was answered by a Richland Township police officer. According to police, Charvat’s vehicle also nearly collided head on with the second officer’s vehicle, though he swerved to prevent a crash. Charvat’s vehicle then struck a second SUV head on about a mile down the road. Charvat was killed at the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Woman, 82, dies after exposure to cold in Bath Township, police say

An 82-year-old resident is believed to have died from exposure to the cold in Clinton County, officials announced Friday. A snow plow driver found the woman curled up in a parking lot early Friday morning outside the Timber Ridge Village assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said in a statement.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

abc12.com

Police: Man arrested in Saginaw Township shooting

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police said a man was in custody after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called out around 12:15 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at the Poplar Apartments on State Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound laying...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

WNEM

Saginaw man in critical condition after shooting

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw Township early Friday morning. Officers from the Saginaw Township Police Department were called to the address of 4444 State St., building E to respond to a report of gunfire around 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 23. Responding officers...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Southbound I-75 closed in Bay Co. due to crash

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are closed in Bay County due to a crash. It happened near Exit 160, Westside Saginaw Road about 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is being diverted onto M-84. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and stay off the...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WTRF

Mom arrested, allegedly sent harassing and ‘mean’ texts to her daughter and boyfriend

MICHIGAN (WTRF) — After months of harassing text messages to her daughter and boyfriend, a Michigan woman is arrested, according to a report by NBCNews. Caught up in sending the messages, 42 year old Kendra Gail Licari, of Mount Pleasant was charged with two counts of stalking a minor and two counts of communicating with another to commit a crime, investigators at the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office stated.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Water main break leads to icy roads

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a water main break on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24 in Bridgeport Twp. It happened at the corner of Dixie Highway and Curtis Road. The TV5 news crew on the scene reported that the roads and powerlines near the break were...
BRIDGEPORT, MI

