Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Related
wsgw.com
State Police Trooper Injured in Crash
A state police trooper was injured in a crash on Friday night in Saginaw County. As the winter storm affeting much of the country swept over the Great Lakes Bay Region, police were out in force responding to multuiple crashes in the area, especially along I-75. Police say the trooper was sitting in his patrol vehicle after responding to a crash at I-75 near Hess Road, when a pickup truck lost control and struck the trooper’s vehicle.
wsgw.com
Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting
Police in Flint Township responded to a shooting Friday night where a 24-year-old man was killed. The incident took place around 7:30 P.M. at a home in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. Police discovered Mikwannza Harris had been shot, who died at the scene after police arrived. Later in the evening, a 27-year-old man was admitted to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, whom police believe was in an altercation with Harris, which led to a gunfight. He was listed in stable condition.
Police looking for suspect responsible for Lansing shooting
The woman sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and was taken to a local hospital.
kisswtlz.com
Fatal Hemlock Crash Possibly Intentional, Victim Identified
A Saginaw County crash on Wednesday may have been deliberate according to a Richland Township police investigation. Around 7:30 a.m., 33-year-old Jodie Charvat was driving a white SUV in southern Midland County when she crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming state police patrol vehicle, which avoided a crash. The trooper followed the SUV and put out a call, which was answered by a Richland Township police officer. According to police, Charvat’s vehicle also nearly collided head on with the second officer’s vehicle, though he swerved to prevent a crash. Charvat’s vehicle then struck a second SUV head on about a mile down the road. Charvat was killed at the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Detroit News
Woman, 82, dies after exposure to cold in Bath Township, police say
An 82-year-old resident is believed to have died from exposure to the cold in Clinton County, officials announced Friday. A snow plow driver found the woman curled up in a parking lot early Friday morning outside the Timber Ridge Village assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said in a statement.
abc12.com
Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Two police cars appear to have been targeted by an erratic driver, who eventually crashed head-on into another vehicle and died near Hemlock. The scary situation unfolded Wednesday morning in Hemlock, not far from a school where parents were dropping off children. The first indication of...
abc12.com
Police: Man arrested in Saginaw Township shooting
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police said a man was in custody after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called out around 12:15 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at the Poplar Apartments on State Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound laying...
Northbound I-75 closed in southern Saginaw County following crash involving semi
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI – Northbound I-75 is closed in southern Saginaw County due to a crash involving a tractor trailer. Michigan State Police officials on Twitter said the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at I-75 and Vienna Road. The crash is one of many that have...
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
Numerous crashes reported on I-75 in Saginaw, Bay counties
Police are on the scene of several traffic crashes in Saginaw and Bay counties. About 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, a semi tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 75 north of the 149 mile marker in Saginaw County struck the median and rolled over. The driver suffered injuries. In the hours...
WNEM
Police investigate deadly shooting
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane at about 7:20pm on Friday, Dec. 23 in Flint Twp. Officers on the scene, located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was later identified...
WNEM
Saginaw man in critical condition after shooting
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw Township early Friday morning. Officers from the Saginaw Township Police Department were called to the address of 4444 State St., building E to respond to a report of gunfire around 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 23. Responding officers...
WNEM
Southbound I-75 closed in Bay Co. due to crash
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are closed in Bay County due to a crash. It happened near Exit 160, Westside Saginaw Road about 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is being diverted onto M-84. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and stay off the...
Woman bound over in Flint shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
FLINT, MI – The woman charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in August 2021 has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. Genesee County District Judge David G. Guinn, on Thursday, Dec. 22, ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause against Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, MI – Southbound I-75 is closed at Westside Saginaw Road (M-84) due to several crashes, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 between the 159 mile marker and 157 mile marker, central dispatch said in a Facebook post Friday, Dec. 23.
abc12.com
New details released on a deadly car crash in Hemlock as two police cars were nearly hit
The first sign of trouble came in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper had to avoid a crash. Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock. The first indication of trouble was in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper's patrol car was almost...
WTRF
Mom arrested, allegedly sent harassing and ‘mean’ texts to her daughter and boyfriend
MICHIGAN (WTRF) — After months of harassing text messages to her daughter and boyfriend, a Michigan woman is arrested, according to a report by NBCNews. Caught up in sending the messages, 42 year old Kendra Gail Licari, of Mount Pleasant was charged with two counts of stalking a minor and two counts of communicating with another to commit a crime, investigators at the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office stated.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
WNEM
Water main break leads to icy roads
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a water main break on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24 in Bridgeport Twp. It happened at the corner of Dixie Highway and Curtis Road. The TV5 news crew on the scene reported that the roads and powerlines near the break were...
Snowstorm leads to traffic crashes, knocks out power for hundreds in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Mid-Michigan’s first snowstorm of the winter season led to slick roads that may have prompted more than a dozen traffic crash in Genesee County, while knocking out power to others across the region, according to officials. About 2 inches of snow was reported at...
Comments / 9