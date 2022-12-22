ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Michelle Smith-Arnold
4d ago

damn right exploited & missing children is investigating!! these kids are FAR TOO YOUNG to be left alone for ANY amount of time!! where were the parents? who was SUPPOSED to be watching these babies?! this in 100% unacceptable!

KWCH.com

2 injured after Christmas morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said two men were injured after being shot in a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of N. Rock Rd. early Christmas morning. WPD said officers were called to the area just before 4 a.m. and found two victims, an 18-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1st responders from neighboring communities work together in ice rescue

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from neighboring communities in the Wichita area worked together Monday morning in a potentially life-saving effort. Mulvane Fire Rescue on its Facebook page shared photos of an ice rescue, along with a narrative of how that happened with assistance from Derby’s fire and rescue department.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Early morning shooting sends 2 to hospital on Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An early morning shooting in Wichita sent two to the hospital on Sunday. The Wichita Police Department says the shooting took place around 4 a.m. and two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing. The identities of the victims and location...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Missing El Dorado woman found

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: El Dorado police say Mary was found safe!. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Dorado police are searching for an 89-year-old woman. Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her...
EL DORADO, KS
Hutch Post

Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
RENO COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita woman arrested after children found in burning home

A 24-year-old Wichita woman is facing charges as a result of a fire investigation. Police were called to a domestic violence report Wednesday afternoon in the 4400 block of East Bayley. They saw a four-year-old boy crying on the porch of a nearby home. Believing that the boy was locked out of his home, they went to his home and opened the door, and a large amount of smoke came out. Officers found a two-year-old boy on a couch and a fire in the kitchen. They got the boy outside and also removed a three-month-old child who was in a back bedroom.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

One person killed in northwest Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in west Wichita has left one person dead on Friday. Wichita police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of 18th St. and Sheridan Ave for a two-vehicle accident around 4:41 p.m. on Friday. One person was killed. The other driver “seems to...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

2 People Dead, 2 in Critical Condition After Shooting in S.E. Wichita

Two are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. Wichita Police were called to the Castle Heights Apartments in the 900 block of S. Mission Road around 10 p.m. and they found two men, ages 22 and 42, with several gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said they have undergone surgery and they are in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS

