Bus tips over near New Germany, no injuries reported

A bus with multiple students onboard overturned near New Germany on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Waconia schools.

No students nor staff were injured in the crash, according to officials.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded – alongside New Germany Fire and Resue and Ridgview Ambulance – to an overturned school bus on 74th Street, east of County Road 32 in Camden Township just before 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

The bus was westbound on 74th Street when the accident occured, according to the sheriff’s office. According to reports, inclement weather and poor road conditions made it difficult for the bus driver to see the edge of the roadway, and the wheels of the bus caught the edge of the ditch, causing it to tip into the ditch.

“This afternoon, one of our school buses was transporting elementary-aged students home on a rural route near New Germany. Though traveling at a low rate of speed, snowy conditions caused the driver to lose sight of the road and the bus ended up in a ditch and turned over on its side,” Waconia ISD 110 said in a statement. “Paramedics arrived on the scene and thankfully determined that there were no serious injuries. All of the students on the bus were either released to their parents or put on another bus to be transported home. We thank the paramedics from Ridgeview Medical Center and law enforcement from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response that ensured the safety of our students.”

The incident remains under investigation by both the Minnesota State Patrol and Carver County Sheriff’s Office.