Over $10M funded to fight housing issues in New Mexico
“For 25 years, Crossroads for Women has served justice-involved women who exemplify the true meaning of resilience by working every day to improve their own lives and the lives of their children,” said Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque Executive Director Cory Lee, “We appreciate Gov. Lujan Grisham for recognizing this important work and we are grateful to be a recipient of the Casa Connection Grant, allowing us to grow our capacity and serve more women who are working to break cycles and build their lives.”
rrobserver.com
New $12 minimum wage could have muted impact
SANTA FE – New Mexico’s minimum wage is set to jump to $12 per hour starting in January – up from $11.50 per hour currently – under the final step-up mandated by a 2019 law that gradually phased in a higher wage level for all state workers.
rrobserver.com
Many state agencies vexed by high job vacancy rates
SANTA FE – As New Mexico confronts a new public health flashpoint, some of the state agencies on the front lines have seen their ranks dwindle. The Department of Health’s Epidemiology and Response Division, for instance, now has nearly as many empty positions as it does employees, according to DOH data.
KOAT 7
PNM donates to food banks across New Mexico
The Public Service Company of New Mexico donated to 14 food banks all across New Mexico ahead of the holiday season. The food pantries that received the donations are located in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, tribal communities, Ruidoso, and Silver City. The donation total was $150,000. That donation came from PNM...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
southarkansassun.com
New Mexico Received Up To $1,500 In Tax Rebates This Year
Families in New Mexico have already received up to $1,500 in tax rebates. The state’s tax rebate program intends to especially help women, children, and people of color affected during the pandemic, says LaPonsie. The state of New Mexico’s tax rebate program has been established by virtue of two...
Free dental help given to Comfort Dental patients
The company expected to treat around 4,000 patients across the country all for free.
Motley Fool
SNAP Participation Was Highest in These 11 States Last Year
One in 4 people in New Mexico received food benefits in 2021. Over 10% of American households had trouble putting food on the table last year. SNAP assistance varies wildly from state to state, with New Mexico topping the list with a 25% participation rate. Double-up programs and cash back...
newsfromthestates.com
Southern NM counties unclear on how to access millions of state dollars to fix disaster damage
The state set aside about $3 million months ago for small, rural counties damaged by the Black Fire, New Mexico’s second-largest wildfire in history. But after miscommunication and confusion, not one county has gotten a single dollar. After the Black Fire and flooding that followed, counties repaired infrastructure that...
kunm.org
With a national EV charging network on the horizon, can New Mexico keep up?
Billions of dollars for electric vehicle infrastructure is making its way into communities across the country –– with an emphasis on tribal and rural areas. While this is a crucial first step for equitable access to modern technology, much more needs to be done to make EVs in New Mexico a feasible reality.
qhubonews.com
Identifying the school district that was responsible for a disproportionate amount of disciplinary action towards Native American students in New Mexico
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. New Mexico In Depth and ProPublica used data from the New Mexico Public Education Department to analyze...
Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Comfort Dental is offering free care to community members on Friday, Dec. 23, the company announced Thursday. The company said it's part of the annual Comfort Dental Care Day. Only 130 Comfort Dental offices in 10 states will be offering free care to the community, including offices in Colorado, the The post Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23 appeared first on KRDO.
How We Found the School District Responsible for Much of New Mexico’s Outsized Discipline of Native Students
New Mexico does not publish public school discipline data. When we looked at it, we found that Native American students in the state were disciplined more than their white peers.
livability.com
New Mexico is the Land of Enchantment and Opportunity
New Mexico programs help promote Native American entrepreneurship in the area. Diversity within technology-based industries gives New Mexico a competitive edge. An impressive roster of universities, business incubators and accelerators, and networking organizations help Native American entrepreneurs grow their careers and businesses in the technology sector — adding to the state’s dynamic workforce and cementing the state’s status as a hub for innovation.
state.nm.us
Moose Spotted Near Ski Santa Fe
SANTA FE – A bull moose was spotted recently near Ski Santa Fe. This is one of the southernmost sightings of a moose in New Mexico. There have been almost a dozen confirmed sightings of different moose in New Mexico over the past 10 years. This year, in particular, the department has received reports of multiple sightings and vast movements by this large mammal in the north-central portion of the state.
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico proposes health equity Medicaid overhaul: 4 things to know
New Mexico is planning several changes to its Medicaid program, focused on equity and whole-person care. In a Dec. 16 news release, the New Mexico human services department said it had applied for a renewal of the federal section 1115 waiver that allows it to operate experimental and pilot Medicaid projects. The state proposed 16 new benefit and delivery system changes designed to improve outcomes.
Dept. of Health: Alcohol-related deaths in New Mexico rose sharply in 2021
NEW MEXICO — More than 2,200 New Mexicans died of alcohol-related causes in 2021, according to new estimates from the Department of Health, capping a decade in which such death nearly doubled and setting a new high-water mark in a state already beset by the worst drinking crisis in the nation.
rrobserver.com
New Mexico is enjoying enormous revenue from an oil boom. But financial experts are warning lawmakers to prepare for the ‘last bust.’
SANTA FE – Consultants with a national finance firm say that the once-in-a-generation oil boom now producing a budget windfall for New Mexico should be harnessed to restructure the state’s complex tax system and prepare for an eventual decline in oil production. In a presentation to legislators Monday,...
What were the top 2022 baby names in New Mexico?
It's the end of the year, so that means we can start looking at trends from the last 12 months.
New Mexico State Police increases enforcement for Christmas holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Christmas just three days away, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is encouraging drivers to make safety a top priority this holiday season. As part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative, NMSP will be increasing patrols beginning Friday, December 23rd, through Monday, December 26th. Law […]
