“For 25 years, Crossroads for Women has served justice-involved women who exemplify the true meaning of resilience by working every day to improve their own lives and the lives of their children,” said Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque Executive Director Cory Lee, “We appreciate Gov. Lujan Grisham for recognizing this important work and we are grateful to be a recipient of the Casa Connection Grant, allowing us to grow our capacity and serve more women who are working to break cycles and build their lives.”

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO