New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

Over $10M funded to fight housing issues in New Mexico

“For 25 years, Crossroads for Women has served justice-involved women who exemplify the true meaning of resilience by working every day to improve their own lives and the lives of their children,” said Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque Executive Director Cory Lee, “We appreciate Gov. Lujan Grisham for recognizing this important work and we are grateful to be a recipient of the Casa Connection Grant, allowing us to grow our capacity and serve more women who are working to break cycles and build their lives.”
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

New $12 minimum wage could have muted impact

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s minimum wage is set to jump to $12 per hour starting in January – up from $11.50 per hour currently – under the final step-up mandated by a 2019 law that gradually phased in a higher wage level for all state workers.
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Many state agencies vexed by high job vacancy rates

SANTA FE – As New Mexico confronts a new public health flashpoint, some of the state agencies on the front lines have seen their ranks dwindle. The Department of Health’s Epidemiology and Response Division, for instance, now has nearly as many empty positions as it does employees, according to DOH data.
KOAT 7

PNM donates to food banks across New Mexico

The Public Service Company of New Mexico donated to 14 food banks all across New Mexico ahead of the holiday season. The food pantries that received the donations are located in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, tribal communities, Ruidoso, and Silver City. The donation total was $150,000. That donation came from PNM...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
southarkansassun.com

New Mexico Received Up To $1,500 In Tax Rebates This Year

Families in New Mexico have already received up to $1,500 in tax rebates. The state’s tax rebate program intends to especially help women, children, and people of color affected during the pandemic, says LaPonsie. The state of New Mexico’s tax rebate program has been established by virtue of two...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Motley Fool

SNAP Participation Was Highest in These 11 States Last Year

One in 4 people in New Mexico received food benefits in 2021. Over 10% of American households had trouble putting food on the table last year. SNAP assistance varies wildly from state to state, with New Mexico topping the list with a 25% participation rate. Double-up programs and cash back...
GEORGIA STATE
qhubonews.com

Identifying the school district that was responsible for a disproportionate amount of disciplinary action towards Native American students in New Mexico

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. New Mexico In Depth and ProPublica used data from the New Mexico Public Education Department to analyze...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Comfort Dental is offering free care to community members on Friday, Dec. 23, the company announced Thursday. The company said it's part of the annual Comfort Dental Care Day. Only 130 Comfort Dental offices in 10 states will be offering free care to the community, including offices in Colorado, the The post Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
livability.com

New Mexico is the Land of Enchantment and Opportunity

New Mexico programs help promote Native American entrepreneurship in the area. Diversity within technology-based industries gives New Mexico a competitive edge. An impressive roster of universities, business incubators and accelerators, and networking organizations help Native American entrepreneurs grow their careers and businesses in the technology sector — adding to the state’s dynamic workforce and cementing the state’s status as a hub for innovation.
NEW MEXICO STATE
state.nm.us

Moose Spotted Near Ski Santa Fe

SANTA FE – A bull moose was spotted recently near Ski Santa Fe. This is one of the southernmost sightings of a moose in New Mexico. There have been almost a dozen confirmed sightings of different moose in New Mexico over the past 10 years. This year, in particular, the department has received reports of multiple sightings and vast movements by this large mammal in the north-central portion of the state.
SANTA FE, NM
beckerspayer.com

New Mexico proposes health equity Medicaid overhaul: 4 things to know

New Mexico is planning several changes to its Medicaid program, focused on equity and whole-person care. In a Dec. 16 news release, the New Mexico human services department said it had applied for a renewal of the federal section 1115 waiver that allows it to operate experimental and pilot Medicaid projects. The state proposed 16 new benefit and delivery system changes designed to improve outcomes.
ARIZONA STATE
KTSM

New Mexico State Police increases enforcement for Christmas holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Christmas just three days away, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is encouraging drivers to make safety a top priority this holiday season. As part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative, NMSP will be increasing patrols beginning Friday, December 23rd, through Monday, December 26th. Law […]
OREGON STATE

