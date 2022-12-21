ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

By J Swygart
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V86Wj_0jqla32x00

LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:

Ethan Fleming and Morgan Wireman, both of Spencerville; Jonathan Hartman and Elyse Swihart, both of Lima; David Hensley Jr. and Alexis Cartagena, both of Lima; Randy Ketterer and Julia Hodges, both of Lima; Bobby Flores and Kerry Childs, both of Lima; Shane Cornell and Kelsey Engle, both of Lima; Cameron Glisson and Bethany Ellett, both of Lima; Ricardo Andre and Tammy Holly, both of Lima; Brayden Sautter and Abbie Parkins, both of Bluffton; Siuwa Williamson and Sophonie Brutus, both of Lima; John Shepherd and Tiffany Phillips-Newbury, both of Lima; Logan Hines and Sarah Pridemore, both of Bluffton; Mitchell Abbott and Brianna Morgan, both of Elida; Alejandro Cortes-Vaga and Alissha Hale, both of Lima; Terrence Brown of St. Marys and Tailer Yancy of Lima; Michael Decker and Danielle McQuillter, both of Lima; and Gage Rister and Alyssa Rollins, both of Lima.

Comments / 0

Related
hometownstations.com

Lima Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center Jan. 6 Blood Drive

Press Release from Community Blood Center / Community Tissue Services: DAYTON, Ohio – Join the mission of strengthening the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by making a blood donation at the Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center community blood drive Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 730 W. Market St., Lima.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8

Abel Alafa, 49, Leipsic, was given credit for four days off his sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult Detention facility. He is scheduled to be released Dec. 14. Dec. 14. David M. Smith, Fort Jennings, and Tricia M. Smith, Fort Jennings, were granted a dissolution of marriage....
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Sheriff issues modified Level 3 – Mercer County Sheriff as well

In the next hour or so Darke County Highway Department Road Crews will be taking a much needed break and there will be no plows on the county roads until early next morning unless an emergency exists. ODOT will maintain crews on the State Routes throughout the night. As of this post, quite a few roads are passable with several having isolated spots of heavy drifts. Some county and township roads are impassable due to significant drifts.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 15-21

Denny L. Bowers II, 38, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended. $750 fine. Shawn R. Warwick, 36, of Bluffton, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Dec. 16. Eric W. Borowsky, 21, of Canton, found guilty of...
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Mercer County in Ohio under level 2 advisory

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County is under a level 2 snow advisory. Mercer County Sheriff Grey issued the advisory at 1:30 Friday afternoon. People are directed to use extreme caution if driving. The level 2 advisory means blowing and drifting snow are making conditions hazardous. Roads may also...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:. Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. Demarcus Hardison,...
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Commissioners discuss Shannon McDaniel’s case

GREENVILLE — Commissioners appointed a new prosecuting attorney for the reopening of Shannon McDaniel’s case. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. Darke County State Prosecuting Attorney R. Kelly Ormsby, III proposed the commission board approve the appointment of Erin Minor with Mercer County as...
GREENVILLE, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Findlay announces available warming centers for the public

Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – December 22, 2022: The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year. Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold. The warming center is open from 8 pm to 8 am every day. City Mission will open its warming center on December 25, 2022, all day as well. Guests can NOT be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility, guests must also agree to follow the rules of the center. City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter. Information is available at the warming center, in the office (from 9am-5pm), or by reaching out to our intake department at (419) 423-9151 ext. 113.
FINDLAY, OH
wfft.com

Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel

VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Child Protective Services worker & Sheriff threatened

On Wednesday, a Child Protective Services worker went to administer a drug test to Aaron Johnson. This is a case involving an infant child in the home. Aaron became angry with the worker and threatened to shoot and kill her and the sheriff if they came to remove the baby.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

‘Have a great evening’: Scathing phone call leads to felony, $30K bond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — He ended the call warmly. “Have a great evening,” the man is quoted as saying in Allen Superior Court documents. However, that kind message was preceded with a litany of threats, obscenities and accusations that resulted in a felony intimidation charge where the victim is a judge, bailiff or other public official and landed him in Allen County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Sidney Daily News

‘Operation Jingle Bells’ helps two families

SIDNEY — Under the direction of Shelby County Sheriff jamesR. Frye, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted “Operation Jingle Bells.” This was the fourth consecutive year for the event and continues to be a huge success. The event was made possible by the generosity of...
SIDNEY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

700 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Wednesday. 1300 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 600 block of South Dana Avenue, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Wednesday. 300 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima— Police...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima maintains low cost of living

LIMA — The cost of living can be a huge deciding factor in relocating or hoping to start a life somewhere else. Fortunately, the City of Lima has the upper hand. Financial services firm doxo released a U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending report that reveals the cost of living on average in Lima is lower than in other cities. According to the doxoinsights, the average resident spends $314 per month on utilities in Lima. Across the state, the average is $332.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Prison time ordered on child endangerment charges after probation violated

LIMA — A Lima woman is headed to prison after Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed followed through on a vow he made to her 2 1/2 years earlier. Shelly Wireman, during a sentencing hearing in June of 2020, was warned by the judge that one slip up while on probation on charges of endangering children would result in her winding up behind bars.
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Travel Advisory issued for Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Office of Homeland Security (ACHS) has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Allen County. Road conditions are expected to begin deteriorating around 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures will drop rapidly, and there will be ice, limited visibility, and hazardous driving conditions. Extra...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Snowing and blowing leads to advisories in Lima area

LIMA — Overnight snowfall combined with winds topping 50 mph made travel difficult Friday morning, leading to snow advisories in Lima-area counties. Drivers were urged to be cautious. Auglaize County declared a Level 2 snow emergency at 10:09 a.m., warning that roadways were hazardous due to blowing and drifting...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
302
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy