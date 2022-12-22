Area boys basketball games moved up a day

NORWALK — Three area boys basketball programs are getting ahead of Friday’s anticipated winter storm.

Scheduled to play league games on Friday, Norwalk, Monroeville and Western Reserve have moved up their respective games by one day.

Thursday will now be an extra busy day at Norwalk High School. First, the Trucker boys will host Vermilion at 4 p.m. in a freshman game in the school’s auxiliary gymnasium.

At 5:30 p.m., Norwalk (3-3, 1-2) will host the Sailors (3-5, 1-2) in an SBC Lake Division matchup in varsity action in the main gymnasium.

Immediately following, the regularly scheduled Clyde (4-3, 2-1) at Norwalk (8-0, 4-0) varsity girls game in SBC Lake play will follow in the main gym at about 7 p.m. or soon after.

The Norwalk girls junior varsity team will play in the auxiliary gym at 5:30 p.m., with the JV boys against Vermilion to follow at about 7 p.m..

In the Firelands Conference, the scheduled boys matchup with Western Reserve (3-4, 2-2) at Monroeville (3-4, 2-2) is now scheduled for a 4 p.m. JV start on Thursday inside the Monroeville Athletic Complex.

The earlier start time is to accommodate the regularly scheduled varsity girls game between the same two teams in Collins. The Eagles (3-4, 2-1) visit the Roughriders (5-3, 4-0) in a game with a share of first place on the line for both teams.

Three other FC boys games still scheduled for Friday with no status change as of Wednesday evening include St. Paul at South Central, New London at Crestview and Mapleton at Plymouth.

Also Thursday, the FC girls has a full slate as South Central visits St. Paul, New London entertains Crestview and Plymouth hosts Mapleton. Willard is also slated to host rival Shelby in a non-league girls game.

In wrestling, Div. III No. 2-ranked Edison is slated to host Div. I No. 3 Wadsworth, Div. II No. 3 Medina Buckeye and Bellevue in a quad match in Milan.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a winter storm warning for Huron County and surrounding areas that will be in effect from 1 a.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Total snow accumulations of 3-to-5 inches in Huron County are anticipated, while wind gusts of 60 mph and wind chills values as low as 20 degrees below zero are possible.