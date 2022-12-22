ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area boys basketball games moved up a day

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
NORWALK — Three area boys basketball programs are getting ahead of Friday’s anticipated winter storm.

Scheduled to play league games on Friday, Norwalk, Monroeville and Western Reserve have moved up their respective games by one day.

Thursday will now be an extra busy day at Norwalk High School. First, the Trucker boys will host Vermilion at 4 p.m. in a freshman game in the school’s auxiliary gymnasium.

At 5:30 p.m., Norwalk (3-3, 1-2) will host the Sailors (3-5, 1-2) in an SBC Lake Division matchup in varsity action in the main gymnasium.

Immediately following, the regularly scheduled Clyde (4-3, 2-1) at Norwalk (8-0, 4-0) varsity girls game in SBC Lake play will follow in the main gym at about 7 p.m. or soon after.

The Norwalk girls junior varsity team will play in the auxiliary gym at 5:30 p.m., with the JV boys against Vermilion to follow at about 7 p.m..

In the Firelands Conference, the scheduled boys matchup with Western Reserve (3-4, 2-2) at Monroeville (3-4, 2-2) is now scheduled for a 4 p.m. JV start on Thursday inside the Monroeville Athletic Complex.

The earlier start time is to accommodate the regularly scheduled varsity girls game between the same two teams in Collins. The Eagles (3-4, 2-1) visit the Roughriders (5-3, 4-0) in a game with a share of first place on the line for both teams.

Three other FC boys games still scheduled for Friday with no status change as of Wednesday evening include St. Paul at South Central, New London at Crestview and Mapleton at Plymouth.

Also Thursday, the FC girls has a full slate as South Central visits St. Paul, New London entertains Crestview and Plymouth hosts Mapleton. Willard is also slated to host rival Shelby in a non-league girls game.

In wrestling, Div. III No. 2-ranked Edison is slated to host Div. I No. 3 Wadsworth, Div. II No. 3 Medina Buckeye and Bellevue in a quad match in Milan.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a winter storm warning for Huron County and surrounding areas that will be in effect from 1 a.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Total snow accumulations of 3-to-5 inches in Huron County are anticipated, while wind gusts of 60 mph and wind chills values as low as 20 degrees below zero are possible.

BuckeyesNow

2023 Massillon (Ohio) Washington Running Back Willtrell Hartson Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

Massillon (Ohio) Washington three-star running back Willtrell Hartson announced on Saturday evening he has committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9 and 200-pound Hartson, who is considered the 89th-best running back and No. 1,313 prospect overall in the class of 2023, had a strong performance in front of running backs coach Tony Alford during a camp visit this summer.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

RB Willtrell Hartson has committed to Ohio State as PWO

Massillon (Ohio) 2023 running back Willtrell Hartson has had three outstanding seasons in a row for one of the top prep programs in the state of Ohio. And Hartson is now headed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. Hartson posted the news tonight on his Twitter account. Hartson has...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon

CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This Place

After watching Avatar: The Way of Water (which was over 3 hours long!), I was hungry. Since I was in Westlake, I decided to try a nearby Mediterranean restaurant called Mezza. As it was a cold winter day, I ordered a small bowl of soup called avgolemono. Since I had no idea how to pronounce that, I said, "I'd like a small bowl of the Greek lemon soup" (the helpful translation offered on the menu).
WESTLAKE, OH
huroninsider.com

10PM Winter Storm Elliott update

ERIE COUNTY – Below is information for Winter Storm Elliott as of 10PM Friday. WEATHER: A Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Warning remain in effect until 10AM Saturday. For more on the weather, click here. TRAFFIC: Erie County remains under a Level 3 Winter Road Warning. As a...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain teen charged with Elyria High School freshman's killing

A Lorain teen has been charged in Lorain County Common Pleas Court with shooting and killing Elyria High School freshman Shayne Edwards Jr. during a drive-by shooting in Elyria in September. Hezekiah Shepard, 17, of East 32nd Street, was indicted Thursday by a Lorain County grand jury on 17 criminal...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby man, 34, killed in Crawford County crash Friday

BUCYRUS -- A 34-year-old Shelby man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, weather-related crash in Crawford County, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Freightliner driven by Matthew Ruth, 36, of Bucyrus was westbound on Remlinger Road (County Road 49) in Vernon...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
