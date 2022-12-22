ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ghostface Killah Says The Beef Between Him And Raekwon Was Fake On Wu-Tang Hulu Series

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XB45K_0jqla0Om00

Ghostface Killah says the beef between him and Raekwon on Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga series was fabricated and that the two never had any issues as depicted in the show.

During an appearance on Gorilla Nems’ Outside With Gorilla Nems series, the Staten Island native spoke about the tense interactions between characters Dennis “D-Love” Coles and Corey “Sha” Woods, who loosely portray Ghost and Rae, respectively, and how it differs from their actual relationship.

More from VIBE.com

“Me and Rae never had beef,” Ghost says when speaking on their onscreen rivalry. “Me and Rae never had no problems. It was just the way them characters got switched around.” Upon the suggestion that he and The Chef probably find the storyline humorous, the 52-year-old rap vet says he doesn’t consider the inaccurate depiction a laughing matter due to the strength of their brotherhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24O3XA_0jqla0Om00
(L-R) Raekwon and Ghostface Killah attend Hot 97 Presents Metro PCS Take Over Tour at Best Buy Theater on March 26, 2014 in New York City.

“I mean, I don’t laugh about that sh*t because that sh*t ain’t my story! But you know, Rae, that’s my bro. I love him,” the Ironman expressed. “We had chemistry, like he taught me a lot of sh*t, a lot of slang ’cause up where they’re from, they had too much slang.”

While Ghostface contends that the friction between him and his longtime partner-in-rhyme prior to their alliance under the Wu-Tang flag was non-existent, Raekwon previously shed light on the nature of their once rocky relationship during an interview with DJ Vlad.

“If you go to the hood and you go 10 blocks away, ni**as don’t know you, ni**as don’t f**k with you, ni**as will gun you if they feel like you in the way, so we always stayed on our side,” the rapper said, who hails from Park Hill Projects, as opposed to Ghostface, who reps Stapleton Houses.

“So when RZA formed this alliance, it was definitely spoken on like, ‘Yo, I don’t really f**k with Ghost, he’s a crook.’ But when RZA was the middle guy, it was almost like he did a [John] Gotti move. He brought all the families to the table, and made ni**as make amends, due to the fact of how we gon’ move forward and get this money.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pW6bz_0jqla0Om00
Recording artists Ghostface Killah (L) and Raekwon pose backstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2015 in Indio, California.

Despite the validity of their war on the Hulu series, Ghostface and Raekwon have spent the past three decades making history alongside one another. Both became breakout members of Wu-Tang Clan following standout performances on the group’s 1993 debut Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers . GFK costarred alongside Rae on his 1995 solo debut Only Built 4 Cuban Linx and returned the favor on his own solo efforts including Ironman and Bulletproof Wallets . In 2021, the dynamic duo was joined by Wu member GZA on the Three Chambers Tour, with each artist performing songs from their most critically-acclaimed solo works.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga will return for its third and final season in February 2023.

Watch Ghostface Killah’s Outside With Gorilla Nems interview below.

Comments / 2

Related
Vibe

Young Thug Adds Hip-Hop Experts To Witness List For YSL RICO Trial

Young Thug’s legal team has submitted the rapper’s witness list as he prepares to face trial and appears to be leaning on the expertise of Hip-Hop historians and authors to help plead his case. According to AllHipHop, Thug’s witness list was turned in on Sunday (Dec. 18) and includes a number of esteemed authors and college professors, who are considered experts of Hip-Hop culture and rap lyrics. Among those who could possibly appear in court on the Slime Language rapper’s behalf are Dr. Erik Nielson, who co-authored the book Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics and Guilt in America, Dr. Adam...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Zaytoven Launches New ZTP Label With Music Exec Big Trill

Music producer Zaytoven has announced via Instagram that he and music executive Big Trill have launched their own music label, ZTP. They’re also looking for artists, producers and more to sign. “We are Blessed to announce that ‘ZTP’ The Label is official,” Zaytoven wrote under his post Tuesday (Dec. 20). “Me and @therealbigtrill are officially a label. We are SIGNING artist, producers, song writers, DJs, all brands. we are looking for a real team a solid team. Searching for all talent in every city, every state, every town!!!! Let’s get to work.”More from VIBE.comNew Music Fridays: Pete Rock and Skyzoo, Gang...
Vibe

Bob Dylan Names Eminem And Wu-Tang Clan Among Favorite Artists To Listen To

Hip-Hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Eminem have received high praise from iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, who listed them among his favorite artists to listen to. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 81-year-old was asked about the music he’s enjoyed listening to throughout the years, which prompted him to share the names of the acts that have dominated his playlist in 2022.More from VIBE.comGhostface Killah Says The Beef Between Him And Raekwon Was Fake On Wu-Tang Hulu Series'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Announces Third And Final SeasonDrake Sets New Career Record As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History “I’m a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula

Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
Vibe

Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for roles on General Hospital, Those Who Can’t, Coach Carter, and more has died at the age of 55. The tragic news was confirmed by her dear friend, Octavia Spencer, via Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20). “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” wrote the Ma actress alongside Eddy’s headshot. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart and dove emojis].” More from VIBE.comDonald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffStephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss Dead At 40Here's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 A cause of death has not...
Vibe

Florida Mother Of Two Dead Following BBL Surgery

The family of a Florida woman who died during a cosmetic procedure is seeking justice. Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams, 26, was pronounced dead in October 2021 after not waking up from the anesthesia she was given prior to the operation, which took place at Best U Now, a cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Fla. It has since been discovered that the doctor who administered the anesthesia was medically restricted from doing so. More from VIBE.comCardi B Reveals 95 Percent Of Her Butt Injections Have Been RemovedCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Doja Cat Confirms Upcoming Breast Augmentation According...
PLANTATION, FL
Vibe

Diddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers

Diddy celebrated his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs’ birthday with a Sweet 16 bash for the ages. On Monday (Dec. 19), the 53-year-old mogul posted a series of photos of his daughters taken at the party, during which the teenagers showed off a series of chic looks while ringing in their new year of life. “Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie and D’lila!!! I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming,” Diddy wrote in the post’s caption before acknowledging the girls’ late mother and his former life partner, Kim Porter. “I...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sneakernews.com

Tracy McGrady Breaks Out The Cues With His adidas T-Mac “Magic 8-Ball”

Alongside Derrick Rose, Tracy McGrady’s iconic roster of on-court silhouettes have continued to enjoy the restomod treatment at the hands of the Three Stripes, fit with a retooled Boost midsole while staying true to original 2000s construction. Returning staple colorways alongside exploring all-new storytelling efforts, the latter is harkened for an homage to McGrady’s love for billiards.
Distractify

Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison

For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vibe

Romeo Miller Says Master P Withheld ‘Rap Snacks’ Money For 15 Years

Romeo Miller continues to lash out at his father, Master P, most recently accusing the legendary mogul of withholding his earnings from his stake in the Rap Snacks brand. In an Instagram post on Monday (Dec. 19), the 33-year-old revealed he’ll be receiving his first check from the company, which he helped promote and endorse for over 15 years. More from VIBE.com50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music GroupMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social MediaSnoop Dogg And Master P Rename Their Cereal Brand Following 'Snoop Loopz' Controversy “I would like to thank James...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour

The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Vibe

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
ATLANTA, LA
Vibe

Styles P Breaks Down Why The Notorious B.I.G. Remains The Greatest Of All Time

Styles P remains convinced that The Notorious B.I.G. is the greatest rapper to ever clutch a mic. The LOX member recently appeared on Creators Club alongside groupmate Jadakiss and broke down the exact traits that set Biggie apart from the pack. “I think most people understand him as the greatest MC to ever live,” the Yonkers rep contended. “What makes him the greatest, he was really great in all aspects of rhyming. Most people are good in two categories, maybe three, if you’re pushing it. Big was really, really nice in all categories.”More from VIBE.comThe Notorious B.I.G's Legacy Honored With Brooklyn...
Vibe

Trey Songz Surrenders To NYPD In Alleged Bowling Alley Assault

Trey Songz has turned himself in to police after being accused of assaulting a woman at a New York bowling alley. According to a statement obtained by TMZ, however, his surrendering is not an admission of guilt. “We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved. While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing,” remarked Songz’s attorney, Mitch Schuster, in the statement. More from VIBE.comTrey Songz's Rape Accuser, Dylan Gonzalez, Releases Statement, Claims "Unbearable PTSD"Trey Songz Denies...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan The Stallion

A jury has handed down its verdict in Tory Lanez's felony assault trial after deliberating for the past 48 hours. On Friday, December 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty of all three felony charges. During the final hearing of the trial, the Alone At Prom artist was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. According to Laws & Crimes journalist Meghann Cuniff, a disturbing scene went down in the courtroom involving Lanez's father and stepmother after the verdict was read.
Vibe

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Mother’s Death Freed Him To Write New Memoir

Stephen A. Smith is gearing up to drop his memoir, Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes, in January During an interview with VIBE Magazine, Smith, 55, talked about the upcoming tome and emphasized that his text wouldn’t be “some tell-all book” where he’s divulging “every scintilla” of his life for shock value. More from VIBE.comStephen A. Smith To Host 'NBA In Stephen A's World' Christmas SpecialStephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin DurantStephen A. Smith Names Actors He'd Want To Play Him In A Biopic Instead, Stephen A insisted that his memoir would be his life story presented...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vibe

Snootie Wild Murder Suspect Arrested In Houston

New developments have been made in the murder of Snootie Wild. According to a statement issued by the City of Houston,  Ivory Duke Williams, 22, has been charged with the murder of the Memphis rapper, real name LePreston Porter, in the 185th State District Court. Houston Police Department Homicide Division Detective A. Graf and Investigator S. Chettry reported the news.More from VIBE.comSnootie Wild, Memphis Rapper, Dead At 36GloRilla Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane In "No More Love" VideoJanet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour Williams was arrested last Wednesday (Dec. 14) by HPD SWAT officers...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Vibe

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy