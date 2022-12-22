Jermaine Dupri Says He’s Responsible For Southern Hip-Hop Playing On NY Radio

During a recent interview with The Gauds Show co-hosts Ray Daniels and Tamra Smith, Jermaine Dupri declared he’s the reason why southern Hip-Hop music is being played on New York radio stations.

While speaking about his forthcoming Verzuz battle with Diddy, he said, “The reason New York plays down south music on the radio is because of me. Bone Crusher and the YoungBloodZ were all over Hot 97 in a way that like nobody could ever imagine. And I hired DJ Envy to work for me.”

“My attack on New York radio and the New York streets from the south is like no other,” he added. “Nobody, no other company, nothing. Not as far as back then, now everybody else moving forward, that door opened cause I was out there beating the streets.”

Jermaine Dupri played a pivotal part in southern Hip-Hop making strides up north. As CEO and founder of So So Def Records, JD put Atlanta on the map with his roster of artists including Kriss Kross, Bow Wow, Xscape, Da Brat, Dem Franchise Boyz, YoungBloodz, and more. In a 2020 Soul Train Awards interview with HipHopDX, he shared that TLC was actually signed to him before Kriss Kross.

Adding to JD’s sentiments about southern Hip-Hop’s takeover, Diddy spoke about New York artists being in “last place” when it comes to which sound is dominating music currently.

While visiting Hot 97 back in October, the Bad Boy CEO said, “New York, we’re in last place. I’m here to tell y’all, and that sh*t comes to an end today. We’re gonna start doing us. The way you hear the beat in your head, do you. The way you move, do you. The way you dress, do you. Don’t be doing them, God bless them.”

He added, “A New York cat is not supposed to be following nobody nowhere for nothing. Because we come from a rich culture of artists and designers and creatives. New York was always leaders, and we don’t blend in, b. We from New York.”

Leading by example, the Brooklynite added, “That’s what I’m doing. I’m going to lead the way. I’m doing me, New York, unapologetically.”

Take a look at Jermaine Dupri’s interview about being responsible for southern Hip-Hop dominating New York radio above.