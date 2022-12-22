I have 5 boys and Hell ya when they turned 15 YES 15, I bought them condoms and told them that I want them to wait to be married but ya Im not ignorant and know it could happen, so yes to prevent an unwanted pregnancy but also to protect there lives, AIDS and HIV dont have a cure, so yes as parent I hope I raised them good but we cant raise them to be perfect. and these kids should be given birth control if there having sex, but lets be honest, birth control isn't💯 and to the parents that are saying not my kid/kids, well good luck🤷
I know many Christian young people who become pregnant or get someone pregnant because they aren't using birth control. Some are preachers kids. Just because you teach it, doesn't mean they're going to wait. So the same people who are pro-life, don't want birth control used. As one of my friends who's married, her mom told her she found out my friend and her husband weren't using anything " So, you're trying to get pregnant."Because she told her mom they weren't trying to have a baby. My parents taught us to wait too. But we didn't. We did wait until we were in our twenties.
they should allow teens to get birth control without their parents knowledge if they're going to be sexually active and their parents don't want them to be but they're going to be they should be allowed to get birth control without their consent that way there isn't any unwanted pregnancies then there won't be any abortions
