FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have released video of an officer-involved shooting that left one person injured earlier this month.At approximately 11:09 p.m. Dec. 13, police responded to a burglary call at an automotive repair shop near the 2700 block of White Settlement Road.When officers arrived, they learned a male suspect had driven away in a black Range Rover that had been left at the shop and had a gun under the driver's seat. They then put out a description of both the vehicle and the suspect, who has since been identified as 33-year-old Frank Pierce.Twenty minutes later,...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO