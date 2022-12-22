Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense
TEXAS (KSWO) - The FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand is now facing more charges, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. However, according to Wise County officials, Horner is...
Fort Worth police release video of officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have released video of an officer-involved shooting that left one person injured earlier this month.At approximately 11:09 p.m. Dec. 13, police responded to a burglary call at an automotive repair shop near the 2700 block of White Settlement Road.When officers arrived, they learned a male suspect had driven away in a black Range Rover that had been left at the shop and had a gun under the driver's seat. They then put out a description of both the vehicle and the suspect, who has since been identified as 33-year-old Frank Pierce.Twenty minutes later,...
Ex-Police Officer Aaron Dean Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Shooting and Killing Atatiana Jefferson in Botched Welfare Check
The former police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson, 28, at her mother’s home during a botched welfare check must spend 11 years, 10 months, and 12 days in prison for the crime. Jurors last week convicted Fort Worth ex-cop Aaron Dean, 36, of the lesser crime of...
Athena Strand murder: Texas sheriff pursuing death penalty for suspect Tanner Lynn Horner
The Texas sheriff handling the investigation into the homicide of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl, tells Fox News Digital his office is pursuing the death penalty for the suspect.
How safe are delivery drivers? Brutal murder of Texas girl isn’t the first case to land FedEx in hot water
Texas girl Athena Strand was murdered allegedly at the hands of a FedEx driver. Fox News Digital examined other crimes allegedly carried out by drivers and how a company hires them.
Mother of Athena Strand, missing Texas girl found dead, posts emotional tributes: 'No one deserves' this
The mother of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead last week after being missing, is now speaking out on Facebook, writing that she is "broken."
Fox News
911K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1