Pelosi mocked for wishing Americans a 'Happy Shwanza' during final speech as House Speaker: 'Shawarma?'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for accidentally saying, "Happy Shwanza" during remarks to Congress on Friday.
Missing Texas A&M student found dead on Christmas Eve after 8-day search
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve after an 8-day search. Hoang's family said he was supposed to graduate this month.
Idaho murders: Footsteps can be heard on 'every floor,' former tenant says
A former resident of the home where four Idaho college students were murdered said that every footstep was audible in the "creaky" house with "poor insulation."
Neighbor calls police over 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas decoration
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
Missouri teammates fight each other on field after Tigers player tries to help up opposing QB
Two Missouri Tigers threw jabs at each other after one of them tried to help Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman up after a roughing the passer penalty.
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
King County, Washington, earned an "Ebenezer Award" from a religious liberty group for banning religious holiday decorations in common work areas and virtual work spaces.
Former Sacramento King caught on camera saying California's capital 'can suck my d---'
Buddy Hield, 30, played six seasons with the NBA's Sacramento Kings. But apparently, the current Indiana Pacer wasn't too fond of his time in Sacramento.
ABC News producer Dax Tejera dead at age 37
Tragedy struck ABC News before Christmas as a young executive producer for the network died of a sudden heart attack. Dax Tejera was only 37.
Prince Andrew surprisingly attends Christmas service with King Charles III, Prince William
Prince Andrew accompanied his extended family for church services on Christmas morning. The disgraced royal surprisingly walked alongside the senior-most members of the family.
76ers fan claps back at trolls who said his fiancée, a Sixers dancer, is out of his league
Chris Girard took the heat on social media like a champ on Friday when the video of him proposing to his fiancée, a 76ers dancer, went viral.
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
Ohio 46-car pileup leaves at least 4 dead in winter storm 'whiteout' crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the weather was a factor in the crash; authorities are advising that travel be avoided.
Many churches cancel services on Christmas day: Enjoy some 'time with your family'
Many protestant pastors are opting not to host Christmas day services this year, since the holiday falls on a Sunday, opting for Christmas Eve services instead.
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
Ellen DeGeneres honors Stephen 'tWitch' Boss after tragic death: 'We'll never make sense of it'
Ellen DeGeneres uploaded a teary video to social media on Friday, honoring the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss after his tragic death. Boss was a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for several years.
Idaho murders: A look at victims' last steps before they went home
A look at the four University of Idaho homicide victims' last steps in downtown Moscow and on campus before they were killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.
Majority of Americans believe most people have forgotten 'real meaning of Christmas': poll
A new Ipsos survey found that a majority of Americans believe most people have forgotten the real meaning of Christmas, with 84% of Christians expressing such an opinion.
Ben Carson rips 'woke' changes to Christmas songs as political correctness worsens
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Benjamin Carson sounded off on 'Hannity' after the latest woke news out of England and the United States.
Laci Peterson, 20 years later: Reexamining her life, death and the legal saga that followed
Saturday marks 20 years since expectant mother Laci Peterson disappeared from the California home she shared with husband Scott, who was later found guilty of her murder.
Georgia police officer buys homeless man hotel room, warm meal amid freezing weather: 'act of service'
People are praising the kind act of a Georgia Police Department Officer after he bought a man in need a warm meal and a place to stay the night.
