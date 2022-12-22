Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Best 5-Star Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
5-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Bus On Christmas Morning In Kiryas Joel, Reports Say
A 5-year-old was killed after reportedly being struck by a school bus in a Christmas morning tragedy in the Hudson Valley. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Orange County on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Kiryas Joel. Investigators at the scene were seen combing the school...
NYPD increases reward to $10,000 for aid in double homicide case
The NYPD is searching for 30-year-old Jamal Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago in connection to the double homicide
$10K reward offered for info in murders of man, woman found dead in BX burning car
The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of two people found dead inside of a burning car in the Bronx earlier this year.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn man gets 20 years for raping a woman he helped walk home
BROWNSVILLE — A 44-year-old from East New York who raped a woman after he helped her and a friend get home from a party was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Donald Leo in the Kings County Supreme Court, Criminal Term on Wednesday. Following a jury trial...
New York City alleged subway shooter to plead guilty to shooting 10 people in April: prosecutors
The man who allegedly opened fire in a New York City subway car in April 2022 is expected to plead guilty to charges connected with committing a terrorist attack.
Staten Island postal worker held at knifepoint in attempted robbery
A Staten Island postal worker was held at knifepoint on Staten Island Wednesday, but the would-be robbers ran off before taking anything, according to police.
Man indicted for allegedly trying to rape woman on NYC subway train
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Staten Island man was indicted on attempted rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a train in Manhattan, officials said Thursday. Chris Tapia, 23, sat down near the 24-year-old woman on a no. 4 train on Nov. 17, authorities said. He allegedly pulled his pants and underwear down, […]
NYPD: MTA guard shot unarmed man during confrontation in Park Slope station
Police and transit officials brief reporters on a Tuesday night shooting The man who was shot is in critical condition. [ more › ]
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless Shelter
QUEENS - Prosecutors have charged a Queens man with beating his 3-year-old child to death inside a homeless shelter as well as abusing another child. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Shaquan Butler has been indicted for murder, endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son and the physical abuse to a second child in an Elmhurst shelter last month.
Three Long Island teens killed when car crashes, overturns in woods
Three teenagers were killed when the car they were in flew off the road and crashed into the woods on Long Island Wednesday night. The 16-year-old driver, who didn’t have a license, and one of the passengers were ejected from the 2009 Infiniti G37 in the horrific crash in Holtsville, according to Suffolk County police. Witnesses told police the car appeared to be speeding and overturned multiple times in the 9:45 p.m. wreck. Holtsville resident Cem Gunes was behind the wheel of his mother’s car and only had a learner’s permit, police said. Gunes and the two passengers, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of...
NBC Philadelphia
U.S. Marshals Arrest Man Accused of Shooting PPA Worker and NY Gas Station Attendant
U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker as well as a New York gas station attendant. Termaine Saulsbury, 39, of Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday along the 5500 block of Girard Avenue, police said. Saulsbury allegedly shot Zulfigar Alvi in the Bronx on Nov....
Police again seek tips after 2 legs were found at Bronx sewage facility
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are again asking for the public’s help after a baby’s legs were found at a Bronx sewage facility a few months ago, officials said Wednesday. Authorities discovered the first leg, possibly from the knee down, at the Hunt’s Point Wastewater Treatment Plant on Ryawa Avenue on Aug. 31 at […]
3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
BREAKING | Pair dead after L train strikes them in Manhattan
Police carry one of the two people struck and killed by an L train in Manhattan on Dec. 20, 2022. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Two people have died after being struck by an L train in...
Rhode Island man tries to sneak 'artfully concealed' gun parts in peanut butter jars through TSA
Port Authority Police arrested a man who allegedly tried to sneak gun parts concealed in two peanut butter jars through airport security on Dec. 22.
Teen Girl Admits To Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain: DA
A teenager has admitted to fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old defendant, who was not identified, pleaded guilty to the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
NBC New York
2 Killed by Subway in Manhattan After Woman Followed Man Down Onto Tracks: Police
A woman and a man were struck and killed by a subway in Manhattan Tuesday, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation, though few details were available regarding the circumstances. Emergency crews responding to a call at the West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue station shortly before 10:30 a.m....
Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say
PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
