northernnewsnow.com
Blizzard conditions, heavy lake effect snow to end the week
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see partly cloudy skies. The winds will ramp up tonight with gusts reaching 30-40mph overnight. Wind chills will be in the 30′s and 40′s below zero, making for dangerously cold conditions. Temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens below zero. New snowfall overnight will be less than an inch for most everywhere except the U.P.
boreal.org
Woman found dead with no shoes or jacket after being reported missing in Duluth
A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Duluth was found dead on Friday. Duluth Police Department confirmed Friday evening that the body of Diane Poole had been found, with no foul play suspected. Poole, who suffers from dementia, had been reported missing having last been seen in the area of Mesaba...
boreal.org
Duluth's London Road is rounding out
The infamous London Road is facing some changes. The development of three new roundabouts on 26th, 40th and 60th avenues east, was the talk of the town tonight at MnDot’s virtual meeting with the public. “We took a deeper dive into the road and roundabout alternatives to review the...
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'
The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
northernnewsnow.com
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward
Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.
drydenwire.com
Ashland Man Found Deceased After Authorities Respond To Call Of A Body Found In Roadway
ASHLAND COUNTY -- A 25-year-old male from Ashland was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a body found in a roadway. According to the Ashland Police Department, at 8:19a on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Ashland Police and Ashland Fire Paramedics were called to a body in the roadway on Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Missing Woman Found Dead Outside
DULUTH, Minn. — A woman who recently went missing has been found dead, according to the Duluth Police Department. 71-year-old Diane Pool, who suffered from dementia was last seen around Mesaba and East 9th Street in Duluth, with no shoes or a jacket. Friday she was found outside, dead.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth police seeking help for missing Duluth woman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is seeking the publics assistance in locating 71-year-old woman. Diane Poole was last seen in the area of Mesaba and E 9th St. She also suffers from dementia. Poole is described as a 150-pound, 5′1″ black female. She...
northernnewsnow.com
Anonymous donor delivers Christmas Miracle Duluth Salvation Army
After hearing the non-profit wasn’t going to make their goal during a broadcast of Northern News Now, an anonymous couple decided to step up and help them. Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward. City by City: Arrowhead, Wisconsin, Buhl. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST. The...
northernnewsnow.com
A somber holiday tradition returned to the steps of city hall Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Leaders with CHUM and community members gathered to mourn lives lost of people who have experienced homelessness and those who advocated for them at Duluth’s city hall Saturday. As part of the vigil, attendees carried signs with the names of people who died...
northernnewsnow.com
Northern News Now viewer Donates $50,000 to Duluth Salvation Army
The anonymous donor called the Salvation Army Thursday morning to tell the non-profit that he and his wife heard about the fundraising deficit. He said that they would like to stop in Friday with a check for $50,000 to go toward the red kettle campaign.
northernnewsnow.com
VFW Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner Saturday in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Quite a feast Saturday at VFW Post 137 in West Duluth. They held their annual Christmas Eve dinner Saturday. This year marked their 35th year feeding people on Christmas Eve. The meal was open to the public, and officials with the VFW said anyone...
FOX 21 Online
Shoppers Inside at Miller Hill Mall
It’s the last full day to get your holiday shopping done and with today’s weather there was one place that stood out for people looking to complete their shopping. That place, he place to be on Friday was up the hill at the Miller Hill Mall. We checked...
Godfather’s Pizza Is Returning To Duluth With Several Locations
If you grew up in Duluth, then there are several pizza places you likely remember that are no longer open in the area. Restaurants like Shakey's Pizza, Happy Joes, Rocky Rococo and Godfather's were places I remember getting pizza while growing up and now one of those is returning, albeit in a different form.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth St. Luke’s top baby names of 2022 revealed
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of babies were born at St. Luke’s Birthing Center over the last year. Nearly 800 babies were born at the Duluth hospital from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022. Parents were very creative with naming their children over the year. Six...
FOX 21 Online
Dreamland Supper Club Open for Christmas Dinners
SOUTH RANGE, Wis. —Many places are closed this Christmas, but the kitchen was on at the Dreamland Supper Club today for families looking to be out of the house for dinner. The supper club in South Range was decked out with Christmas décor. Dreamland had 80 reservations today for this year’s Christmas dinner with the chef for the night giving a rundown of the meal.
