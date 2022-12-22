Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Water main break to cause discoloration in Nashville
Citizens in Nashville may see discolored water after a water main break on Christmas day. City officials say that there was a 6-inch water main line break due to the hard freeze. The water department was able to repair the break and restore service but water discoloration is possible. Citizens...
wfxl.com
State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition
Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
wfxl.com
Albany sees drop in November unemployment rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in November, down two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent. "We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said...
