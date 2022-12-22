Read full article on original website
Hotel Marshfield to Host New Year’s Eve Comedy Show
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Hotel Marshfield will host a one-show-only New Year’s Eve Comedy Show on December 31 with headliner Robert L. Hines and featuring Xavier Lamont. “We are delighted to be bringing back our annual New Year’s Eve comedy show! It’s a wonderful opportunity for Marshfield area residents to have an extra special night with family and friends before ringing in the New Year!” said Jill Trudeau, Administrative Assistant at Hotel Marshfield. “Our onsite restaurant, Libby McNeill’s, will be open on New Year’s Eve from 11:00am-9:00pm, with dinner features such as Prime Rib, Broiled Lamb Chops and a Tortilla Crusted Tilapia with Pineapple Salsa, served from 5:00pm-9:00pm. Dinner reservations are required. Please call 715.387.2711. You can also reserve a hotel room and make it a memorable staycation!”
All-Valley Football Association Football Team led by Off. POY Foemmel(Marshfield) Def. POY Akey(Rapids)
FIRST TEAM – OFFENSE. Position Name School Yr. Ht. Wt. Offensive Line *Cayden Kershaw Wausau West 12 6’1″ 230. Offensive Line *Brandt Rice Wausau West 12 6’4″ 285. Offensive Line *Noah Peterson Marshfield 12 6’3″ 265. Offensive Line Cole Stevens D.C. Everest 12...
Water Main Break on Willow/Fillmore in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – As temperatures dip well into the negatives this Friday, Marshfield Utilities is busy addressing a water main break on Fillmore/Willow in Marshfield. For more information on water main breaks and how to address them, click here. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!
All-Cloverbelt Conference EAST Volleyball Team Announced; Player of the ‘Year Courtney Sommer, Columbus Catholic
Courtney Sommer Columbus Catholic 11 Izzy Hoglund Columbus Catholic 10. Aalyiah Krenn Columbus Catholic 11 Lily Stratman Columbus Catholic 12. Jenna Kibbel Columbus Catholic 12 Hayden Willner Colby 12. Delaney Rochester Neillsville 12 Ellie Drier Gilman 12. Gracie Tallier Gilman 12 Aspen Hagen Loyal 12. Tatum Weir Gilman 12 Paris...
Marshfield Girls Basketball Tramples Wausau East
The Marshfield Tigers trampled Wausau East in WVC Girls Basketball, 82-32.. Marshfield scoring: Katzentberger 5, Foemmel 13, Kolbeck 2, Charron 3, Minsaas 22, Abney 3, Grancorvitz 14, Bousum 16, Wucherpfenning 4. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
Stratford Boys Basketball Nips Edgar
The Stratford Tigers held a ten point lead at halftime and held off Edgar down the stretch, picking up a 45-44 Marawood Conference South Win. Braeden Schueller led the Tigers with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Edgar scoring: Streit 13, Baumgartner 12, Schuett 17. Stratford scoring: Schueller 19, Seitz 4,...
