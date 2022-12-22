MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Hotel Marshfield will host a one-show-only New Year’s Eve Comedy Show on December 31 with headliner Robert L. Hines and featuring Xavier Lamont. “We are delighted to be bringing back our annual New Year’s Eve comedy show! It’s a wonderful opportunity for Marshfield area residents to have an extra special night with family and friends before ringing in the New Year!” said Jill Trudeau, Administrative Assistant at Hotel Marshfield. “Our onsite restaurant, Libby McNeill’s, will be open on New Year’s Eve from 11:00am-9:00pm, with dinner features such as Prime Rib, Broiled Lamb Chops and a Tortilla Crusted Tilapia with Pineapple Salsa, served from 5:00pm-9:00pm. Dinner reservations are required. Please call 715.387.2711. You can also reserve a hotel room and make it a memorable staycation!”

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO