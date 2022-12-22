ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Aetna Better Health donating $30,000 to support literacy in Oklahoma

By FOX23.com News Staff
OKLAHOMA — Aetna Better Health said they will donate $30,000 to the Latino Community Development Agency (LCDA) and Reach Out and Read (ROR) to support early literacy for children in Oklahoma.

“Aetna’s relationships with trusted organizations that are making a positive difference in people’s lives help us reach communities we may not otherwise have frequent access to,” said LeAnn Magre, MSSW, MBA, LCSW, CCM, director of child and family wellness, product and innovations, Aetna. “A local perspective is crucial to holistic health care services and our relationships with community organizations enable us to support hope-focused initiatives that improve quality of life for Oklahoma youth and their families.”

LCDA is a nonprofit that works to improve the quality of life for Oklahoma’s Latino communities through education, leadership, services and advocacy. LCDA operate 26 programs and have served more than 38,000 clients to date. Aetna Better Health contributed to the LCDA’s Parents as Teachers program in 2020 as well.

This donation from Aetna will help open an after-school program to minimize racial and economic disparities in the community and support literacy and numeracy for elementary-age children with the support of volunteers.

ROR is a national nonprofit that promotes early childhood literacy by championing the positive effects of reading daily and engaging in language-rich activities with young children. ROR partners with medical providers to give books to children from birth through age five during regular pediatric checkups, and educates parents and caregivers on the importance of reading to children every day.

ROR’s Oklahoma affiliate serves 67,000 children and families across the state and has 100 sites at hospitals, clinics and doctors’ offices. This donation will help support long-term health and well-being in children by providing 1,000 books to the Choctaw Nation Regional Medical Clinic in Durant, OK.

“Our work with Aetna in recent years has helped equip hundreds of Latino parents, caregivers and children with the resources they need to thrive in stable, healthy environments,” said Dr. Raúl Font, president of the Latino Community Development Agency. “This donation to support literacy and numeracy efforts for children in our community is critical to equipping young Oklahomans with the foundational skills needed to be successful and thrive. We’re grateful to Aetna for their continued collaboration that will help us remove barriers to education for Latino communities in Oklahoma.”

“In Oklahoma, we strive to reduce the opportunity gap and create a world where family income, race and geography are no longer predictors of academic and life success. We envision a world where all parents and caregivers have daily, positive, meaningful, language-rich interactions with their child, as close, loving relationships support a child’s ability to thrive,” said Lori Lake, executive director at Reach Out and Read Oklahoma. “Scientific evidence increasingly demonstrates the significant impact that a child’s early relationships with their caregivers have on all aspects of their cognitive and social-emotional development and future well-being. That positive, language-rich, parent-child interactions provide the foundation for future health, academic, social and economic success.”

