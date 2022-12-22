Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday during National Signing Day, Swinney said that the Tigers built their program upon NIL.

“We built this program on N.I.L. We really did. It’s probably different than what you’re thinking though. We built this program in God’s name, image and likeness. And that’s how I look at it,” Swinney said.

The quote might cause some to roll their eyes, but Swinney is genuine and means every word he says. He is a man of faith, and that faith is a big part of the program he runs. His faith is also a big draw for recruits and families that come from religious backgrounds.

It’s working too, because only one other coach has built a better program over the last decade. And with Cade Klubnik at quarterback, they should be on their way to returning to the College Football Playoff in future years.

The post Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .