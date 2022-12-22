ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant has big trash talk for rest of Western Conference

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2fbE_0jqlYbCg00

Jan 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the rest of the Western Conference, consider Ja Morant to be unbothered.

In an interview this week with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Morant was asked which teams in the NBA concerned him as potential roadblocks to an NBA title. The Memphis Grizzlies star replied with the Boston Celtics. But when Andrews mentioned the West, Morant said, “Nah. I’m fine in the West.”

The All-Star guard Morant and the Grizzlies are currently tied with the Denver Nuggets for the best record in the conference at 19-11 apiece. But he is right that the West looks a bit suspect this season. The usual top dogs like Phoenix, the LA Clippers, Golden State, New Orleans, Minnesota, and Dallas all look vulnerable right now thanks to either injuries or roster construction.

Even the Grizzlies themselves are struggling to find their footing as their Big Three of Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane have yet to play a single minute together all season. But supreme confidence is just a part of who Morant is ( even when he is going up against NBA champions ).

The post Ja Morant has big trash talk for rest of Western Conference appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner with @russwest44.” Funny how life... The post Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win

Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies after getting the win over them on Sunday night. Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas despite playing without Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin). That was a big win for the Warriors because of the recent history between the teams. The... The post Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
NBC Sports

Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs

Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies silenced by Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry on Christmas Day

SAN FRANCISCO ― The Memphis Grizzlies were served a slice of humble pie for dessert on Christmas Day. Memphis has been one of the top NBA teams this season, and a matchup against the Golden State Warriors is what the Grizzlies ordered. Star point guard Ja Morant talked this week about how the Grizzlies are "fine" in the Western Conference, and guard Desmond Bane backed up his comment.
MEMPHIS, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Nets fans had savage chant for Jordan Poole

Brooklyn Nets fans added insult to Jordan Poole’s (prior) injury this week. Video went viral on Thursday of a savage chant that Nets fans serenaded the Golden State Warriors guard Poole with during their game at Barclays Center the night before. As Poole shot free throws in the second half, he heard, “Draymond punched you,”... The post Nets fans had savage chant for Jordan Poole appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kings star Domantas Sabonis undergoing testing for hand injury

The Sacramento Kings have had a promising start to the season, but their positive momentum is being tested. Star big man Domantas Sabonis is dealing with a hand injury, according to a report. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that Sabonis will undergo further testing and evaluation regarding his hand injury. X-Rays after Friday’s loss... The post Report: Kings star Domantas Sabonis undergoing testing for hand injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
184K+
Followers
23K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy