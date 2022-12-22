Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Travel issues overnight with mix of freezing rain/snow
Merry Christmas! After a bitter beginning, temperatures warmed more than we have seen the last few days since the start of our most recent Arctic blast. Warmer days are ahead, but overnight we have a fast moving disturbance that will have some moisture to work with primarily in the form of freezing rain and light snow.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures falling today, warming trend this week
Last night’s freezing rain has left a thin layer of ice on surfaces across the state. Give yourself some extra time to scrap your windshield this morning and take it slow on the roads. Moisture is being driven south as a cold front cuts across the state. Our high...
Surviving the winter without shelter: What it’s like for one Wichita couple
On the embankment of the Arkansas River, near Sim Park in Wichita, you can expect to see arching trees stretching over the water, coarse sand piling up from the riverbed and various waterfowl surviving through winter conditions. You may also come across a tent made from tarps strapped to the...
KWCH.com
Wichita wind chill drops to coldest in at least 22 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service in Wichita reports that the minus-32-degree wind chill recorded at Eisenhower Airport at 8 a.m. is the coldest reported in Wichita since at least 2000, when reliable records began. Actual temperatures were hovering around 0 degrees. The wind chill reached one degree...
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
KAKE TV
Firefighters forced to battle fires in dangerously cold temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With freezing temperatures sticking around through Christmas weekend many fire firefighters are battling fires in the cold. Cold and wet is a bad combination for weather like this. Within the past 24 hours, the Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to two different fires and the...
‘Structural failure’ caused power outage at New Market Square
A wire that broke off a power pole has caused a major power outage at New Market Square in northwest Wichita.
Who has power in Wichita? See latest outage map from Evergy
Outages were reported Thursday morning as a winter storm moved into the area.
Bitter cold, blowing snow set to descend on Wichita. Here’s the timing of the storm
Wichitan’s Thursday morning commute will feel 40 degrees colder than it was Wednesday.
Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. […]
KWCH.com
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an incoming arctic blast expected to drop overnight low temperatures below zero later this week, there’s critical importance to make sure you and your home are prepared. Failing to prepare can result in extensive damage and thousands of dollars in repairs. To avoid a big problem, 12 News spoke with a local plumber for expert advice on how to make sure pipes in your home don’t freeze over.
‘Further along than I thought’: Family hopeful about recovery for Wichita boy hit by car
Nathan Veith has made a lot of progress since suffering a brain injury in September, but there still is a lot of work ahead.
Popular Wichita attractions closing due to winter storm
Due to the winter storm expected this week, the Sedgwick County Zoo has decided to close this Thursday and Friday. As it stands right now, they do plan to open Saturday in order to be open for the Holiday weekend.
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Why smoke was blowing across west Kellogg Thursday
Drivers in west Wichita may have noticed large plumes of smoke coming from the Dugan Business District Thursday afternoon.
Silver Alert canceled, missing woman found safe in Derby
A woman suffering from dementia is missing from El Dorado.
KAKE TV
Last minute Christmas shoppers fill downtown Wichita
It is coming down to the wire…last minute Christmas shoppers are out in Wichita. In downtown, a steady stream of customers checked out The Spice Merchant. Owner Bob Boewe said he was surprised it was not busier. “It is 10:10, and I thought we'd have people breaking down the...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
KMZU
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
Comments / 0