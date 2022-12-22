ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Wichita wind chill drops to coldest in at least 22 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service in Wichita reports that the minus-32-degree wind chill recorded at Eisenhower Airport at 8 a.m. is the coldest reported in Wichita since at least 2000, when reliable records began. Actual temperatures were hovering around 0 degrees. The wind chill reached one degree...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Firefighters forced to battle fires in dangerously cold temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With freezing temperatures sticking around through Christmas weekend many fire firefighters are battling fires in the cold. Cold and wet is a bad combination for weather like this. Within the past 24 hours, the Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to two different fires and the...
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an incoming arctic blast expected to drop overnight low temperatures below zero later this week, there’s critical importance to make sure you and your home are prepared. Failing to prepare can result in extensive damage and thousands of dollars in repairs. To avoid a big problem, 12 News spoke with a local plumber for expert advice on how to make sure pipes in your home don’t freeze over.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Last minute Christmas shoppers fill downtown Wichita

It is coming down to the wire…last minute Christmas shoppers are out in Wichita. In downtown, a steady stream of customers checked out The Spice Merchant. Owner Bob Boewe said he was surprised it was not busier. “It is 10:10, and I thought we'd have people breaking down the...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
WICHITA, KS
KMZU

Evergy customers without power

LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
LIBERTY, MO
Hutch Post

Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
RENO COUNTY, KS

