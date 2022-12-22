Read full article on original website
Wausau area obituaries December 21, 2022
Mr. Richard Allen Diestler, age 85, passed away on December 16, 2022 surrounded by his family. Richard was born in Birnamwood, WI to Arnold and Edna Diestler. Richard married the love of his life, Dolores Swanson, on August 8th, 1959 in Birnamwood, WI and they shared 63 beautiful years together.
WSAW
Volunteers give back on Christmas at Open Door Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a day where many people celebrate Christmas and spend time with loved ones, others choose to serve their community. “When I saw that there was a need for the holiday’s that they were going to be open for this bitter cold weather we’ve been having, I was available and wanted to come out and offer my time,” says Jordan Schellin, Volunteer.
Winners of Merrill’s Holiday Decorating Contest 2022
Merrill, WI (Dec. 22, 2022) — Thank you to everyone who made Merrill’s small-town charm sparkle this holiday season! This year, the City of Merrill and Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce partnered to present Merrill’s Holiday Decorating Contest. This contest was for City of Merrill residents and businesses. The judges were riders on Merrill’s Tour of Lights Bus Ride on Dec. 21, 2022.
WSAW
Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
hubcitytimes.com
Fischer resigns from Marshfield Common Council
MARSHFIELD — Alderman Adam Fischer is vacating the Common Council seat he has held for three years. The District 7 representative has submitted his resignation, effective December 31. Fischer was appointed by the Common Council on Oct. 21, 2019, filling the seat vacated by Jason Zaleski. Fischer was then...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Girls Basketball Tramples Wausau East
The Marshfield Tigers trampled Wausau East in WVC Girls Basketball, 82-32.. Marshfield scoring: Katzentberger 5, Foemmel 13, Kolbeck 2, Charron 3, Minsaas 22, Abney 3, Grancorvitz 14, Bousum 16, Wucherpfenning 4. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
onfocus.news
MAPS Shares Story of “Christmas Miracle” Dog
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On December 6, Marshfield Area Pet Shelter received an emergency phone call from the Wood County Sheriff’s Dept. A sweet lab mix had been hit by a car. Staff sprang into action to assess the condition of the injured dog. X-rays revealed a fractured pelvis in three places and numerous broken teeth.
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
onfocus.news
Hotel Marshfield to Host New Year’s Eve Comedy Show
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Hotel Marshfield will host a one-show-only New Year’s Eve Comedy Show on December 31 with headliner Robert L. Hines and featuring Xavier Lamont. “We are delighted to be bringing back our annual New Year’s Eve comedy show! It’s a wonderful opportunity for Marshfield area residents to have an extra special night with family and friends before ringing in the New Year!” said Jill Trudeau, Administrative Assistant at Hotel Marshfield. “Our onsite restaurant, Libby McNeill’s, will be open on New Year’s Eve from 11:00am-9:00pm, with dinner features such as Prime Rib, Broiled Lamb Chops and a Tortilla Crusted Tilapia with Pineapple Salsa, served from 5:00pm-9:00pm. Dinner reservations are required. Please call 715.387.2711. You can also reserve a hotel room and make it a memorable staycation!”
northernnewsnow.com
Man dies in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 79-year-old man has died after a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on I-35 going west bound. According to officials, troopers were investigating and attempting...
onfocus.news
Water Main Break on Willow/Fillmore in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – As temperatures dip well into the negatives this Friday, Marshfield Utilities is busy addressing a water main break on Fillmore/Willow in Marshfield. For more information on water main breaks and how to address them, click here. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!
onfocus.news
Stratford Boys Basketball Nips Edgar
The Stratford Tigers held a ten point lead at halftime and held off Edgar down the stretch, picking up a 45-44 Marawood Conference South Win. Braeden Schueller led the Tigers with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Edgar scoring: Streit 13, Baumgartner 12, Schuett 17. Stratford scoring: Schueller 19, Seitz 4,...
onfocus.news
Cadott Defeats Fall Creek on Enestvedt’s Put Back as Time Expires
Cadott downed Fall Creek 59-58, as Eva Enestvedt scored on a rebound and put back as time expired. Cadott scoring: Eiler 18, Goettl 11, Burish 2, Kowalczyk 2, Enestvedt 5, Hager 4, Ryan 11. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your...
onfocus.news
All-Cloverbelt Conference EAST Volleyball Team Announced; Player of the ‘Year Courtney Sommer, Columbus Catholic
Courtney Sommer Columbus Catholic 11 Izzy Hoglund Columbus Catholic 10. Aalyiah Krenn Columbus Catholic 11 Lily Stratman Columbus Catholic 12. Jenna Kibbel Columbus Catholic 12 Hayden Willner Colby 12. Delaney Rochester Neillsville 12 Ellie Drier Gilman 12. Gracie Tallier Gilman 12 Aspen Hagen Loyal 12. Tatum Weir Gilman 12 Paris...
UPDATE: Name released of driver killed in Eau Claire County fatal crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
Driver, 79, killed in crash on I-94 in western Wisconsin
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. – A 79-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin.It happened just after 1 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Black River Falls, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.State troopers were on site to investigate a previous crash, which had slowed traffic nearby. A pickup truck driven by a Rosendale man "failed to sufficiently slow down" and rear-ended another vehicle. The pickup then went off the road and struck a semi that was parked on the shoulder.The driver was transported to Black River Memorial hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials say the victim was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol didn't play a factor.
WSAW
Miss America graces NewsChannel 7 in return trip to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Out of 51 other contestants, Wausau native Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America and after a whirl-wind week, she had the chance to stop by NewsChannel 7 to share what it has all meant to her. “I mean, it was a lot of screaming noises just...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
House fire in Schofield
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Emergency crews responded to a house fire off of Moreland Avenue in Schofield Thursday night around 8pm. There is no official word of what started the fire. Everyone inside the home made it out safely. Two neighbors who live across the street, say they heard...
onfocus.news
City of Marshfield will no longer have curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items.
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Effective January 1, 2023, the City of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. Residents are able to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at...
