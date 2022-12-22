Read full article on original website
Business Monthly
Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth
The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
Business Monthly
Did Hogan change Maryland for the better?
Did Larry Hogan really change Maryland for the better in his eight years as governor?. Of course, he did. He says so himself in a new 68-page glossy magazine filled with photos and accomplishments. Its cover proudly proclaims, “We changed Maryland for the Better — Hogan-Rutherford Administration 2015-2023.”
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
Business Monthly
These 5 businesses are thriving in central Maryland
The Business Monthly connects with businesses to inquire how they are faring. AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe started with the spark of a corporate CPA. Then in late 2019 came her passion and a $30,000 investment ― followed by its online presence in September 2020 and recently a new brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia Lakefront.
southarkansassun.com
State of Delaware’s Relief Rebate Program Before the Year Ends
According to Delaware General Assembly (2022) website, House Bill 360 constituted the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program. This law established a “relief rebate,” which is a direct payment of $300 made to each adult Delaware resident once. The purpose of this assistance is to advance the welfare of all Delawareans who are recovering from the COVID pandemic and dealing with increasing groceries and petrol prices.
shoredailynews.com
Assateague Over Sand Vehicle permits available online in 2023
Purchasing an Over Sand Vehicle (OSC) permit at Maryland’s Assateague Island National Seashore and the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will be easier in 2023, according to an announcement. The permits will be available online beginning Jan. 4. Facility Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne invites visitors to take an early tour of...
Maryland Food Bank buying double the food at twice the pre-COVID price
(The Center Square) – As inflation has caused the average family to spend hundreds of dollars more per month this year, it’s also caused the Maryland Food Bank’s costs to double. "Since the start of the pandemic, we've been buying more food than ever," Maryland Food Bank spokesperson Joanna Warren told The Center Square. The food bank relied on native foods, but that source dried up during the pandemic, she...
Business Monthly
A new way for Maryland businesses to offer paycheck savings program for employees
In nearly half of all American workplaces, there is no retirement savings plan available, according to a study by AARP. Nearly 57 million people work for an employer that does not offer either a traditional pension or a retirement savings plan. More than a million of those people work here in Maryland.
marijuanamoment.net
Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Examines Employment And Driving Concerns Following Voter-Approved Legalization
Maryland lawmakers who are part of a marijuana legalization workgroup convened on Tuesday, hearing testimony on workplace and impaired driving policy issues related to the reform. Members of the Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed last year by House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—took testimony from representatives of the non-profit...
Business Monthly
Snowbirds in Maryland? Winter fun right here at home
If you’re thinking of catching the next plane to Florida, think again! Maryland has a lot of wintertime fun — and food — waiting for you. According to the Maryland Office of Tourism, 62% of people across the country find Maryland to be an enticing place to visit.
rewind1051.com
Governor announces money for grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1
Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
Constables: What are they; why so many are being hired
Christina School District is the latest Delaware district to hire constables to help ensure student safety, a trend that has been spreading statewide. Since the start of the school year, Christina has hired three at the elementary level. School board member Don Patton expects Superintendent Dan Shelton to push for constables at secondary schools next. “I’m against that and I’m ... Read More
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland
Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
clsphila.org
Extra SNAP is Ending: What You Need to Know
The extra SNAP payment, officially called Emergency Allotments, will end in February 2023. Starting in March, you will only get your regular SNAP payment loaded to your EBT card in the first half of the month. There will be no second payment later in the month. Without the extra SNAP,...
In a desperate power grab, PA House Republicans ignore the will of the voters | Opinion
Over the past two years, right-wing Republicans in Harrisburg have been pursuing a radical, anti-democracy agenda. They’ve tried to roll back a vote-by-mail law that has been used by millions of Pennsylvania voters and that GOP legislators themselves once wholly supported. They worked to overturn the results of the...
Ocean City Today
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Maryland using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
WMDT.com
Delaware government offices closed Friday
DELAWARE – Governor John Carney announced on Thursday that all State of Delaware Government Offices will be closed on Friday, December 23rd, in recognition of the dedicated work of Delaware’s public servants. “This time of year, I am especially grateful for the dedicated work of our public servants....
