ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Frozen brine creates challenge for Lancaster County road crews

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It wasn’t the snow, but the below-freezing temperatures that gave the Lancaster County road crews a challenge on Thursday. Temps reached about -13° in Lincoln Thursday morning. The brine mixture they use was frozen in the tanks, which hasn’t happened before. But because there...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Keep cold cars going and maybe avoid towing in the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re from the Midwest. You have good tires and know to warm up your car before heading out. But this isn’t your ordinary metro weather. Roger Kreikemeier’s been answering calls to get conked out cars going, or towing them to safety, for 12 years as owner of 3B’s Towing in Omaha. He’s never seen anything quite like this week’s three days of dangerous wind chill.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Douglas County Health Department reports hundreds of new COVID-19 cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed that 818 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Monday. That includes backdated cases that were just reported from one facility this week. There are a total of 177,622 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

First responders still hard at work in subzero temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While many spent the past couple days hunkered down at home, first responders like any other day reported to work, which for them takes place outdoors much of the time. They say the bone-chilling cold certainly changes how they do their jobs but that it is...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Cold Wave Sets Record For Power Use

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The effects of widespread and extreme cold have led to new electricity use records and the declaration of several advisories in Southwest Power Pool’s service territory, which includes Nebraska. According to a news release, SPP set a new record for electricity use during the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Volunteer firefighters battle large garage fire Christmas morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters had to spend much of their Christmas morning battling a large garage fire that broke out a couple miles outside southwest Lincoln. Initially, personnel from Southwest Rural Fire were called out just after 4:30 a.m. on a report of a structure on fire in...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Historic pay increase announced for State Patrol

LINCOLN - Not even a week after 16 new Nebraska State Troopers were sworn in at the State Capitol, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced a significant pay increase for troopers. This is the largest pay increase for Patrol Troopers in 20 years as the new hiring rate is $30 an hour, a $5.43 increase from the current rate.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Lincoln Parks and Rec works to create more mountain bike trails

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This winter, Lincoln Parks and Rec is working on a plan that will help make spring and summer biking more enjoyable. This plan was prompted by interest from the community. In September, they sent out a survey to the Lincoln community and asked for feedback. Over 500...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury student's frozen shirt video heating up on social media

FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury student's social media video showing just how cold it's been in southeast Nebraska is quickly going viral. Brendon Runge, a senior at Fairbury High School, posted the video Friday. It shows him holding a wet shirt out in the wind, freezing the red tee to have it stand up on its own.
FAIRBURY, NE
iheart.com

Warm Up Coming in Omaha Next Week

(Omaha, NE) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. The bitter cold temperatures this past week were 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year. The 40 degree temperatures, and near 50...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a fire at Nettie’s on Railroad Avenue in Bellevue Friday around 4:30 p.m. The blaze produced a large amount of thick smoke. All lanes of Railroad Avenue near the 7100 block...
BELLEVUE, NE
foodpoisonjournal.com

Salmonella Sprout Outbreak brewing in Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Douglas County Health Department, Sarpy/Cass Health Department, and Three Rivers Public Health Department, is investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium. As of December 23, 2022, 12 individuals...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy