12newsnow.com

Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water

BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

What to do with your tree, now that Christmas is over

BEAUMONT, Texas — With Christmas being over, surely you are wondering what to do with your tree. If you opted for a live tree this year, the city of Beaumont would like for you to recycle. You can recycle your tree at Roger, Sprott or Magnolia Park, from December...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

The last minute rush for Christmas fixings

Local residents hit the stores on Saturday to purchase items for Christmas Dinner. Many also bought last minute gifts and wrappings. Unfortunately, there were also many others on Saturday that were busy buying pipe, couplers and other plumbing supplies. Temperatures on Saturday went above freezing, causing many pipes and plumbing to break.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Man receives severe burns in Christmas Eve house fire

A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
BUNA, TX
12NewsNow

Nederland issues water system update

NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
NEDERLAND, TX
12NewsNow

Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

