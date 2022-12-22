Read full article on original website
Related
12newsnow.com
The City of Beaumont joins forces with nonprofit organizations, to keep the people warm
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont and local organizations, like the Salvation Army, have stepped up to help serve the underserved, as the severely cold temperatures set in. Councilman Randy Feldschau says that the collaborative efforts from the city and shelters are helping keep those in need, warm.
City of Beaumont comes up with creative way to help keep homeless warm during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Keeping those living on the streets of Beaumont warm and alive, is the main goal during the arctic blast. City leaders have come up with a creative way to keep the homeless warm by using two city buses that have been converted into warming stations. One...
Rabbit found safe inside burned Orange County shed following fire on Christmas Eve
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A rabbit was found safe inside a burned shed in Orange County after a fire on Christmas Eve. The fire happened in the 7000 block of Morris Road. The call regarding it came in around 11:30 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found...
Father Osigbheme “Sam” Igbafe of Our Mother of Mercy Church in Beaumont dies at 55
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont has announced the passing of a beloved pastor. Father Osigbheme “Sam” Igbafe, MSP, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 9 p.m. at Village Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Lumberton. Father Sam had been pastor of Our Mother...
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water
BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
What to do with your tree, now that Christmas is over
BEAUMONT, Texas — With Christmas being over, surely you are wondering what to do with your tree. If you opted for a live tree this year, the city of Beaumont would like for you to recycle. You can recycle your tree at Roger, Sprott or Magnolia Park, from December...
kjas.com
The last minute rush for Christmas fixings
Local residents hit the stores on Saturday to purchase items for Christmas Dinner. Many also bought last minute gifts and wrappings. Unfortunately, there were also many others on Saturday that were busy buying pipe, couplers and other plumbing supplies. Temperatures on Saturday went above freezing, causing many pipes and plumbing to break.
KFDM-TV
Fires in Groves, Nederland and Bridge City bring devastation during holidays
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Firefighters battle several fires in Southeast Texas, including a car fire at McDonald's in Groves. Also, in Mid-County, a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Boston Avenue in Nederland. And, in Bridge City, heartbreak when a fire destroyed a family's home,...
kjas.com
Man receives severe burns in Christmas Eve house fire
A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
Nederland couple preparing to adopt little girl after adopting 2 boys
NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland couple is in the process of adopting a little a girl after officially adopting two boys. Lauren and Myers Mullins spent the last few years trying to grow their family before finally adopting their two sons. They took fostering classes and knew from that...
KFDM-TV
City of Nederland lists steps residents should take before freezing temperatures set in
All weather forecasts are predicting below freezing temperatures starting early Friday (Dec. 23rd) with temperatures rising above freezing later. This weather poses a risk to water service to residences and businesses. The City of Nederland is asking customers to:. 1. Disconnect outside water hoses. If the water hose is left...
City of Nederland restores water services to Aqua Texas customers
NEDERLAND, Texas — After a temporary suspension, the City of Nederland has restored water services to Aqua Texas customers. Nederland provides treated water to the Aqua Texas service area by contract. This service area is outside city limits, in the Beauxart Garden area. The flow of water was temporarily...
Some Other Place, Salvation Army working together to provide shelter during arctic cold front
BEAUMONT, Texas — With the arctic chill expected to cross through Southeast Texas, many people are looking for a place to keep warm. For some, a non-profit organization called, Some Other Place, will be just that. The organization will be extending their day shelter into an overnight shelter for...
Southeast Texas county officials outline plans to ensure safety of residents during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are on high alert as an arctic blast bringing hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories arrives in the area. Officials all throughout the area finalized plans to make sure they are ready to respond. These plans included designated warming centers to staging crews...
Woman dies in early Friday morning trailer fire in Silsbee, investigation underway
SILSBEE, Texas — Investigators are working to figure out what caused to a fire that lead to the death of a woman in Silsbee. It happened early Friday, December 23, 2022 morning. Emergency crews from Silsbee Fire and Rescue and deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's office responded to the 6800 block of FM 92.
Police searching for missing man last seen in Beaumont's South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a missing man. Zaqon Kameyon Johnson, 42, was last seen on Sunday, December 11, 2022 near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont's South End. Johnson has not been seen or heard from...
Nederland issues water system update
NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
Newton Santa Clause battling cancer spreads Christmas joy at Kirbyville nursing home
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Santa Clause is making his way through town!. With it just being days before Christmas, residents at Avalon Nursing Home in Kirbyville got to enjoy some time the big man himself. Santa, who is also known as Newton Firefighter Shancey Bowman, brought all the comforts of...
KFDM-TV
Christmas Eve mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont draws large crowd
BEAUMONT — A Christmas Eve mass drew parishioners from across Southeast Texas to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in downtown Beaumont. The family mass on Christmas Eve is a time to reflect on blessings. And.. it's a time to be with family and community during a worship service that celebrates...
Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0