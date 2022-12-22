‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated in Episode 11?

MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies continues to get more difficult for all players involved — and the eliminations are getting more complex. Host T.J. Lavin introduced a twist that divided the existing ride-or-die pairings into two separate teams, and the eliminations moving forward are completely changing. So, who’s eliminated in episode 11? Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding the episode 11 elimination.]

T.J. Lavin with ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast | MTV

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Episode 10 introduced another twist to the game

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers indicated early on that fans would see multiple twists happen this season. At the beginning of the season, several new teams entered the competition. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González entered late, as did Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira. Both teams of veteran players are still competing.

More recently, T.J. Lavin announced a new twist that divided the existing ride-or-die pairings. After Moriah Jadea and Faysal Shafaat won the daily challenge in episode 9 , they got to become team captains of their new teams. Faysal got to pick a contestant for his team first after winning a coin toss, and that put that person’s ride-or-die on Moriah’s team. By the end of Moriah and Faysal picking teams, Faysal seemed to have a much stronger team than Moriah.

Finally, yet another twist was introduced in episode 10 . Kenny Clark, Kaycee Clark’s brother, was sent into elimination against Horacio Gutiérrez. Horacio won, seemingly sending Kaycee’s brother home. But Lavin announced that as long as Kaycee, Kenny’s ride-or-die, continued to stay in the game, Kenny had a chance of returning.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Fans think they know who’s eliminated next

So, who’s eliminated in episode 11? According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit , Nurys Mateo might find herself in trouble.

Heading into episode 11, Fessy’s team has Kaycee, Aneesa, Johnny “Bananas,” Chauncey, Nelson, Tori, and Olivia. Moriah’s team has Jordan, Nany, Amber, Nurys, Devin, and Horacio. A fan believes the trailers for upcoming episodes mean Fessy’s team wins the daily challenge in episode 11, putting two of the women on Moriah’s team in danger. Nurys and Amber then likely go head to head in elimination, and Nurys loses.

Similarly to episode 10, Nurys losing the elimination doesn’t automatically send her home. She remains in the competition until she has an opportunity to reenter or until Nelson also loses.

Nurys Mateo’s elimination might impact Jordan Wiseley’s relationship with Tori Deal

Related

‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Jordan Wiseley Didn’t Want to Cuddle With Tori Deal

If The Challenge Season 38 spoilers are true, Nurys and Jordan’s romance might abruptly come to an end. And this could greatly impact Jordan’s gameplay moving forward.

Tori still clearly has feelings for Jordan, and she grew very upset after she learned that Jordan and Nurys had started hooking up. While Tori shed tears and approached Jordan about the ordeal, Jordan didn’t see the issue, as he felt he should be able to do what he wants in the house despite his past engagement to Tori. With Nurys out of the house, it could potentially pull Jordan back to Tori — or, it could make their potential rivalry even more potent.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .