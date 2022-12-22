‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Cast: Who Are Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling?

Emily in Paris Season 3 has finally arrived on Netflix . In addition to bringing back most of the cast members, the new installment of Emily in Paris features two new faces: Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling. Here’s what to know about the actors and their characters.

LEFT: Paul Forman as Nicolas De Leon in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 | Netflix RIGHT: Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 | Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Who is Paul Forman in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3?

Paul Forman has a guest-starring role in Emily in Paris Season 3 as Nicolas de Léon. According to Netflix’s Tudum , Nicolas is the “crown prince of his family’s powerful conglomerate, JVMA.” However, Nicolas is determined to prove that it wasn’t just his family’s wealth and status that got him where he is today. He and Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) share an “unexpected personal connection” in season 3. He’s one of the love interests this season, but will he fall for Emily or someone else?

Forman, a British and French actor, is most known for his roles in Riches , Frank of Ireland , and The Spanish Princess . As People notes, he has also worked as an underwear model.

Who is Melia Kreiling in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3?

Meanwhile, Melia Kreiling plays another love interest named Sofia Sideris. Tudum reveals that Sofia is “a Greek artist who enters the Emily in Paris fold to unveil her latest show at Camille’s [Camille Razat] gallery.” During her time in Paris, Sofia finds herself wrapped up in a steamy affair. Fans will have to tune in to see who she ends up with, but she’s going to seriously shake things up.

Kreiling established herself in the acting world years ago, so she might look familiar. The Greek actor landed her first TV role as Bianca in The Borgias on Showtime. Marvel fans might also recognize Kreiling from her role as Bereet in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy . Other projects that Kreiling is known for include Tyrant , Filthy Rich , Mammals , and The Last Tycoon .

Many ‘Emily in Paris’ cast members are returning

Forman and Kreiling join a long list of returning faces in Emily in Paris Season 3. Of course, it wouldn’t be Emily in Paris without Lily Collins as Emily Cooper herself. Ashley Park also returns as Emily’s best friend and roommate, Mindy, and Lucien Laviscount reprises his role as Alfie. Camille Razat and Lucas Bravo are also back in their roles as Camille and Gabriel, respectively.

Here are some other returning cast members in Emily in Paris Season 3:

Kate Walsh as Madeline , Emily’s boss at The Gilbert Group

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Emily’s former boss as Savoir

Samuel Arnold as Julien, a former Savoir employee

Bruno Gouery as Luc , another former Savoir employee

Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault, a fashion designer

Jeremy O. Harris as Grégory Elliott Duprée, Pierre’s nemesis

Kevin Dias as Benoit, Mindy’s love interest

Jin Xuan Mao as Etienne, the keyboardist in Mindy’s band

William Abadie as Antoine, one of Savoir’s clients

Emily in Paris Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.