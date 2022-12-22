Read full article on original website
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Hopkins native Marilyn Crotser passes at age 84
Hopkins native Marilyn Crotser died Friday, Dec. 23, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was 84. She was born June 3, 1938, the daughter of Leon and Edna (Cooley) Arnsman. She worked for General Motors for more than 27 years. She enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles, camping and traveling, working in her flower gardens, spending the winters in Florida and taking care of her family.
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
MI Dream Home: House on Paw Paw River has a pavilion, pool house & pond
You could say a house that has a pavilion with pizza ovens, a pool house and a pond on the Paw Paw River is pretty peachy. And it's up for sale. Built in 1972, the house comes with nearly 68 acres of land. It's located at 54866 Butcher Road near 54th Street and Red Arrow Highway in Lawrence, about 31 miles west of Kalamazoo between Paw Paw and Hartford.
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
Surfers find use of rough Lake Michigan Conditions
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Although the drive to Pere Market Beach was difficult, those who were able to make it to the lakeshore in Muskegon could find surfers braving the cold Lake Michigan waters to catch some waves. Josh South and Jon Virgilio said they were able to surf for...
Witness recalls Meijer truck sliding into a car in Holland after losing control
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As severe winter weather continues to be a problem across West Michigan over the holiday weekend, a mother recalls being a witness to an incident in Ottawa County where a Meijer truck lost control and appeared to cause a crash. The incident took place Friday,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Station Grill is touted as ‘Muskegon’s favorite burger destination’
MUSKEGON, MI - The Station Grill has been a staple in the Muskegon community since it first opened in 1972, growing in popularity for its mouthwatering burgers and wings. Owner Chris Meyers and his wife Kelly took over the business, 910 W Broadway Ave. in Muskegon, from his parents in 1998.
Christmas Eve travel conditions remain poor across West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — This holiday weekend snowstorm continues Saturday with numerous crashes, closed roads, and slow travel. Impacts will continue to be felt throughout Saturday before improvement arrives by the end of the weekend. There are also numerous church, business and event closures due to the weather conditions. Check...
Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
Five area basketball teams off to winning starts for ’23
Five of the six basketball programs for Wayland, Martin and Hopkins are enjoying the Christmas break with winning records. The Wayland boys are 4-0, the first time that’s happened in a quite a spell. They will return to the hardcourt twice next week, both games at home, non-league against Lowell Tuesday Jan. 3, and opening O-K Gold Conference action Friday, Jan. 6, vs. Cedar Springs.
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
DoorDash won’t deliver in 5 W. MI cities during winter storm
If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.
NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
Slow down: MSP report multiple crashes as winter storm strikes Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - As Michiganders travel through a winter storm Friday, Michigan State Police are reminding everyone to be safe after reporting multiple crashes throughout the state.According to MSP's Fifth District in West Michigan, a total of nine semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 94 near mile marker 44 in Berrien County. Police also say a patrol vehicle was hit near mile marker 48, and a semi-truck on the freeway in Van Buren County is blocking the road following a crash.In Southeast Michigan, westbound I-96 at Telegraph is closed after a semi-truck crash. In a video on Twitter, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw is urging drivers to slow down on the road."If you're going out today, make sure you are bundling up with a hat, gloves. Any exposed skin can cause frostbite pretty quick," Shaw said.In Grand Rapids, troopers assisted a jackknifed semi-truck on I-96 near M-6."If you have to travel, do so slowly and safely. Otherwise, please just stay home," MSP said in a tweet.Also in Grand Rapids, MSP responded to a head-on crash on M-57 near Shaner involving a postal vehicle and a semi-truck.
Christmas Eve Blizzard | West Michigan continues the barrage of wind, snow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Friday was a busy day of crashes, closed roads, and slow travel in West Michigan, and things are going to continue this way as we head into Saturday as well!. Snowfall totals were hard to come by Friday, as winds that gusted over 50 mph...
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
Plow driver says it’s ‘an honor’ to clear GR roads
Snowplow drivers continue working hard to clear the roads as a historic blizzard hits West Michigan.
