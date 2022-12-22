ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

townbroadcast.com

Hopkins native Marilyn Crotser passes at age 84

Hopkins native Marilyn Crotser died Friday, Dec. 23, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was 84. She was born June 3, 1938, the daughter of Leon and Edna (Cooley) Arnsman. She worked for General Motors for more than 27 years. She enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles, camping and traveling, working in her flower gardens, spending the winters in Florida and taking care of her family.
HOPKINS, MI
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: House on Paw Paw River has a pavilion, pool house & pond

You could say a house that has a pavilion with pizza ovens, a pool house and a pond on the Paw Paw River is pretty peachy. And it's up for sale. Built in 1972, the house comes with nearly 68 acres of land. It's located at 54866 Butcher Road near 54th Street and Red Arrow Highway in Lawrence, about 31 miles west of Kalamazoo between Paw Paw and Hartford.
LAWRENCE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Five area basketball teams off to winning starts for ’23

Five of the six basketball programs for Wayland, Martin and Hopkins are enjoying the Christmas break with winning records. The Wayland boys are 4-0, the first time that’s happened in a quite a spell. They will return to the hardcourt twice next week, both games at home, non-league against Lowell Tuesday Jan. 3, and opening O-K Gold Conference action Friday, Jan. 6, vs. Cedar Springs.
WAYLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Slow down: MSP report multiple crashes as winter storm strikes Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - As Michiganders travel through a winter storm Friday, Michigan State Police are reminding everyone to be safe after reporting multiple crashes throughout the state.According to MSP's Fifth District in West Michigan, a total of nine semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 94 near mile marker 44 in Berrien County. Police also say a patrol vehicle was hit near mile marker 48, and a semi-truck on the freeway in Van Buren County is blocking the road following a crash.In Southeast Michigan, westbound I-96 at Telegraph is closed after a semi-truck crash. In a video on Twitter, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw is urging drivers to slow down on the road."If you're going out today, make sure you are bundling up with a hat, gloves. Any exposed skin can cause frostbite pretty quick," Shaw said.In Grand Rapids, troopers assisted a jackknifed semi-truck on I-96 near M-6."If you have to travel, do so slowly and safely. Otherwise, please just stay home," MSP said in a tweet.Also in Grand Rapids, MSP responded to a head-on crash on M-57 near Shaner involving a postal vehicle and a semi-truck. 
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

