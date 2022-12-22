ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
Plan an Unforgettable Trip to Hyde Park, New York

Growing up in any area, sometimes you may forget the beauty and wonders that are around you because you get so used to it. I remember the first time bringing one of my college buddies down to Hyde Park for the first time, and he was just in awe of the area. He couldn't get over the history and the beauty of the area.
HYDE PARK, NY
Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police

A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
BARDONIA, NY
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Gas station robbed in western Orange County

DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
State of emergency declared in New York ahead of Christmas bomb cyclone

Most of New York is going to have a dreary Christmas weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the entirety of New York in preparation for the massive storm that’s forecast to wallop the Northeast over the holiday weekend. The measure will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday when Winter Storm Elliott — dubbed a “once-in-a-generation” weather event by the National Weather Service — is expected to bear down on the area. “With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY
