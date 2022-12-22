Read full article on original website
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
Plan an Unforgettable Trip to Hyde Park, New York
Growing up in any area, sometimes you may forget the beauty and wonders that are around you because you get so used to it. I remember the first time bringing one of my college buddies down to Hyde Park for the first time, and he was just in awe of the area. He couldn't get over the history and the beauty of the area.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Was Once Bustling Hollywood Bar
Have you ever been to Hollywood before? What about in the Hudson Valley? For those who are unfamiliar with the history in this building find it possible to question how there could be a Hollywood Bar. Those who have had the honors of going to this Hollywood Bar would have...
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
Snacks From Around the World at Poughkeepsie Store
Snacks from around the world are becoming extremely popular gifts on social media. Did you know you can get these snacks right here in the Hudson Valley?. Is it me or does holiday shopping get more and more difficult every single year?. Most people buy the things they want and...
Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location
After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
NBC New York
NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police
A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
Doctor ID'd after found with throat slashed in Harlem park
A man was found dead with a slashed throat in a Harlem park on Friday morning, police said. The victim, said to be in his 60s, was discovered unresponsive in Marcus Garvey Park.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gas station robbed in western Orange County
DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
White Plains Galleria Closing for Massive New Venture
Since the early days of the pandemic we have become somewhat accustomed to announcements of businesses and retailers in the area announcing closures, but this one is major, and quite shocking. The Galleria at White Plains, a popular Westchester County shopping mall, will be closing their doors come March 2023.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
Rockland County man fatally stabbed in NYC park identified
The doctor lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
State of emergency declared in New York ahead of Christmas bomb cyclone
Most of New York is going to have a dreary Christmas weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the entirety of New York in preparation for the massive storm that’s forecast to wallop the Northeast over the holiday weekend. The measure will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday when Winter Storm Elliott — dubbed a “once-in-a-generation” weather event by the National Weather Service — is expected to bear down on the area. “With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to...
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry
A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
Caught on video: Deer struggles inside Yonkers TJ Maxx store
Shopper David Eisele says he was at the store in Ridge Hill to grab some stocking stuffers when he captured the moments a deer strolled in and then slipped around the glossy tile floors.
How to get around in NYC amid floodwaters, heavy rain, winds and a looming arctic freeze
Flooding near the Hoboken Terminal servicing NJ Transit. Inclement weather in the tristate area has resulted in holiday travel disruptions. It’s shaping up to be a chaotic day in New York City before the holiday weekend commute. Here’s what you need to know. [ more › ]
Man with bat and pit bull goes on rampage in Harlem restaurant, chokes woman, stabs 2 staff
Police are searching for a man who attacked the staff of a Harlem restaurant with a baseball bat, a pit bull and a sharp object on Friday. The man entered Teddy’s Bar and Grill on 2nd Avenue near East 112th Street around 11:30 p.m.
