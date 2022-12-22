Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weather Sketch: Jaya Fisher
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for December 26th, 2022: Jaya Fisher. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
CHUM Homeless Community Vigil
CHUM held a Homeless Community Vigil on the steps of Duluth City Hall this afternoon. This vigil comes as an effort to remember and honor the lives that have been lost in the homeless community, and also draw attention to the ongoing homelessness crisis. “One of the really important things...
Anonymous couple donates $50K to Duluth Salvation Army
A Christmas miracle indeed for the Duluth Salvation Army. Someone saw that the red kettle campaign was still far behind their goal. So a couple decided to bring a $50,000 check to the organization. This will bring the non-profit so much closer to their goal, and help them fund their...
Helpful last minute shopping tips for the holiday season
With Christmas will be here in two days, and there are two more nights of Hanukah, there are still people finishing last minute shopping. But if you still haven’t found that last gift don’t worry, because Miller Hill Mall, Fleet Farm, and other stores will be open for last minute shopping needs.
Sabrina Ullman: Face-hurting wind chills finally end Sunday
Today will have afternoon highs will in the positive single digits but feel around ten degrees cooler. Winds will be better than the past couple of days at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Lake-effect snow on the South Shore will end by noon. Temperatures will improve this...
Duluth woman found deceased after going missing earlier Friday
A Duluth woman was found dead after going missing earlier Friday. 71-year-old Diane Poole who suffered from dementia and was outside without shoes or a jacket that day. The Duluth Police Department had originally asked for the public’s help locating Diane. She was last seen at Mesaba and E 9th St.
UMD’s football player Laing accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl
University of Minnesota Duluth’s offensive lineman Brent Laing has received and accepted an invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The shrine bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation and provides players the opportunity to showcase their game to NFL scouts. The game will be...
UMD football Gbor nominated for Cliff Harris Small College Defensive P.O.T.Y award
Announced earlier this week University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football cornerback Dayvia Gbor has been nominated for the Cliff Harris Small College Defensive Player of the year award. The honor and award are set to rcognize the outstanding efforts of a single defensive player amongst Division II, Division III, and...
